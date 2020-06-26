Save the date for Huawei’s epic Winter Winners Sale

Huawei will host its Winter Winners Sale next week, offering massive discounts on smartphones, accessories, and wearables.

The sale will offer discounts of up to 50% on smartphones and other devices, and South Africans will be able to win their share of R100,000 worth of amazing prizes.

Huawei’s Winter Winners Sale will kick off with a live launch event at 19:00 on Wednesday 1 July 2020.

The virtual live launch will be an unmissable spectacle, featuring live performances and special appearances by some of South Africa’s biggest celebrities.

Huawei’s Winter Winners Sale will offer South Africans discounts on epic hardware, such as the latest P40 smartphones, which bring the company’s cutting-edge Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem to South Africa.

Great deals on the new Huawei Y6p, MatePad T8, and Watch GT 2 will also be available, offering excellent value for South African smartphone, tablet, and wearable users.

South Africans can watch the Huawei Winter Winners Sale live stream at 19:00 on 1 July 2020 to find out more about the great deals on offer and enjoy the live performances and special appearances from A-list local celebrities.

You can watch the Huawei Winter Winners Sale live launch event on YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter.

The live stream is also embedded below.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.