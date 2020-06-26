How you can help connect the youth of South Africa

In commemoration of Youth Day, RSAWEB set out to empower the youth of today by raising money to provide them with free internet connectivity.

For every Home Fibre or Fixed LTE order placed from the 16th (Youth Day) until the 22nd of June – RSAWEB donated R100 to their #InItTogether campaign.

Extending the campaign

In just one week, RSAWEB raised a whopping R23,000 towards connecting our country’s youth, and because of this amazing result they have decided to extend this uplifting campaign until the 30 June, 2020.

That’s an extra week of donating, and potentially another R23,000 to add on to what they’ve already raised!

What is #InItTogether?

RSAWEB’s #InItTogether campaign is a social project they created to raise funds for their RAMP Foundation, to provide free connectivity to educational facilities, hospitals and other social projects in underprivileged communities across South Africa, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s how you can help

There are two ways you can help RSAWEB raise money for their #InItTogether campaign.

Firstly, you can get connected with one of their fast and affordable FTTH packages, or one of their ultra-reliable and easy-to-setup Fixed LTE deals.

For every sign up made from now until the 30 June, RSAWEB will continue to donate R100 to connecting the youth.

Finally, you can donate directly to their #InItTogether campaign by visiting inittogether.co.za, and clicking on the ‘Donate Now’ button.

Click here to learn more about #InItTogether and make a donation

This article was published in partnership with RSAWEB.