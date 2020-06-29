Observability – Embedding control in evolving DevOps-driven organisations

Observability is back into the buzzword lexicon in 2020. It has been a part of the application process management (APM) culture for a long time and its core components and tents have been immersed in tech culture and conversation for years.

Today its buzzword status has been earned thanks to the need for end-to-end observability in DevOps, as emerging technologies drive cultural changes in organisations.

According to Enlin Neveling from Atvance Intellect, observability stems from control theory which should form a critical component of any DevOps-driven organisation.

“Observability is essentially how much of the internal state of a system can be deduced by leveraging knowledge gained from external outputs,” explained Neveling. “This means that the depth of observability allows for better understanding around the system state which improves control over its behaviour. Observability reduces stress and friction between teams, it provides real-time understanding and helps organisations become more agile.”

Observability can be broken down into the three core components:

Observe – how much of a system’s state is inferred by external outputs.

– how much of a system’s state is inferred by external outputs. Monitor – the task of collecting the data from those outputs and putting it on display.

– the task of collecting the data from those outputs and putting it on display. Analysis – the understanding of the data and how it can be leveraged appropriately.

The need for observability

The data-to-everything platform, Splunk, has published an eBook that defines observability and offers the beginner crucial insights into how the process works and the value it offers.

According to Splunk, gaining insights from data means visibility into the entire architecture, site reliability, and understanding the business from across every digital nook and dev cranny – all which play a crucial role in understanding the IT stack and getting it right.

“The better your analysis capabilities, the better your return on your investment into observability and monitoring,” said Neveling.

The need for observability is being powered by how DevOps cultures are evolving within organisations looking to improve their end-to-end automation of CI/CD processes across containerisation, microservices and polyglot environments.

The benefits

“The benefits range from delivering high-quality applications at speed and scale, allowing organisations to respond faster to emerging changes within the systems,” said Neveling. “This ultimately delivers an optimised customer experience and richer customer engagement.”

Observability also provides shared views that can be used by teams to improve oversight and insights into business and process.

It reduces alert and investigative fatigue as it can highlight stress points along the DevOps road, and it can help teams understand failures and problems more effectively.

It even offers the opportunity to resolve tensions involved in code changes, which allows for the organisation to release code faster and with greater confidence.

With the returns including faster time to market, reduced total cost of ownership, and real-time trends analysis and forecasting, it’s hardly surprising that observability has become such a popular ethos in the modern organisation.

“Observability best serves organisations that use microservices, containers, cloud, server, and serverless technologies,” added Neveling. “The complexity of modern applications and diversity in technical disciplines makes observability an essential tool for holistic insights.”

Central to the premise of observability is people. Atvance Intellect recognised that people are central to its success, focusing on building teams of intelligent and passionate IT experts that understand the concepts, challenges and intricacies of DevOps and the organisation.

This passion and expertise filters through the work that the company does with its clients, delivering on the concept of observability and ticking the boxes of monitoring and analysis with ease.

“We provide our customers with solutions that make a tangible difference and that demonstrate measurable return on investment,” concluded Neveling. “Observability is another powerful concept that’s part of a much bigger picture that we bring to our customers that will help them in their journey and deliver relevant value so that they can make better decisions.”

This article was published in partnership with Atvance Intellect.