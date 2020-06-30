HUAWEI MatePad T 8 – Affordable, all-rounder tablet now available in South Africa

With many tablets out there sporting larger screens, it’s hard to find a lightweight yet portable smart device without restricted performance.

Huawei has always continued to innovate when it comes to tablets, and now they have released the HUAWEI MatePad T 8, a mid-range Android tablet that does not sacrifice flair or function.

Smaller in size yet similarly powerful in performance, it is priced at R2,999 – the HUAWEI MatePad T8 proves to be an all-round choice with a good value for money for families and more.

Strong performance and long battery life

Within its compact size, it packs an octa-core processor where you don’t have to worry about running multiple applications in the background and your tablet lagging.

Let’s say you want to show something briefly to a client or your child wants to play a short game, you can still have your important documents running in the background.

Aside from a powerful processor, it also packs a large 5,100mAh battery that lets you play 12 hours of local videos continuously and can be used for 3 days on one charge.

And if you don’t need to watch videos or use high-power consumption apps, it can last up to 600 hours on standby, which is a lifesaver if you don’t want to keep having to charge your tablet[1].

Sleek and lightweight design

The 8-inch display is just a little smaller than an A5 sheet of paper. Weighing just 310g, it is super convenient to pop into your bag on the go between work meetings or just if you want to take it out in a café.

With a high 80% screen-to-body ratio, no space is wasted giving an immersive visual experience.

For your eyes only

With smart devices always within our reach, it’s hard to divert attention away from them. Sometimes it can have long-lasting effects on our eyes, such as eye fatigue, myopia, or disrupting our sleep patterns due to the strong blue light emitted.

The HUAWEI MatePad T 8 has a number of features attentive to eyecare. To minimise the effect of blue light, you have an option to open the Eye Comfort mode.

In Kids Corner, It has several eye protection features like posture alerts. Additionally, the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 supports eBook mode[2].

By adjusting contrast, brightness, clarity, colour saturation and other parameters, this creates an eBook mode that displays content using a paper-like effect, ensuring eye protection while providing a great reading experience all at the same time.

Kids Corner is child’s play

Staying at home can take its toll – it’s easy for children to be curious and spend long amounts of time on a tablet, especially with a larger screen fit for gaming. The HUAWEI MatePad T 8 is catered for children too with the Kids Corner.

Pre-installed with four basic functional modules: Recorder, Camera, Multimedia and Kids Painting, this lets kids embrace all the benefits of a smart device while parents can enjoy peace of mind.

There are also flexible parental controls including eye protection, time management, app management, and content management features that allows the parent to choose which apps bypass time restrictions, such as eLearning apps during prep time.

Running on the new EMUI 10, the interface is coloured with a muted Morandi palette to give a minimalist interface. The HUAWEI MatePad T 8 also has a Dark Mode, seamless Face Unlock and a large variety of apps to download from the AppGallery.

If you’re looking for a tablet for day to day use, for your children to watch educational videos, or for work, the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 is a family friendly tablet that is suitable for everyone – priced at R2,999.

Why not get your hands on one now to see what it can do?

Price and Availability

The HUAWEI MatePad T 8 is available at R2,999 from Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Incredible Connection, Makro, TFG, and Takealot.

[1] The data is based on HUAWEI labs test result. The actual data may vary depending on the product model, software version, usage conditions and environment.

[2] This feature is only supported on HUAWEI MatePad T 8 running EMUI 10.1.0.100 or later.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.