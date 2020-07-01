Aruba Instant On 1930 smart-managed switches – designed with small businesses in mind

Aruba Instant On is a purpose-built cloud-managed wired and wireless networking solution, ideal for small businesses with limited IT staff.

The company has expanded its Aruba Instant On portfolio to include cloud-managed Ethernet switches that will provide small business customers with a complete wired and wireless network infrastructure that is secure, reliable, and easy to-deploy, with an attractive price/performance value.

The Instant On 1930 Switch series consists of four Class 4 PoE (PoE+) switches and three non-POE switches (including 8- 24- and 48-port Gigabit Ethernet switches) in a smart-managed, fixed-configuration.

These easy-to-administer Gigabit switches share the same Instant On cloud-based management as Aruba Instant On indoor/outdoor access points.

Aruba Instant On switches are designed to complement the sleek and clean look of the Instant On access points, and to blend discreetly into any business environment.

The 8-port models, as well as the 24- and 48-port non PoE+ models, are fan-less, making them ideal for quiet office deployments.

“These are feature rich, flexible, cost-effective switches that bring enterprise capabilities and performance to smaller networks. They’re made to handle today’s bandwidth-heavy applications like voice and video conferencing, enabling consistent connectivity to enhance performance. They can be cloud managed with the Instant On mobile app and web-based portal, or locally managed by Web GUI, from anywhere in the world at any time. What’s more, up to 30 W PoE power delivery is available out-of-the-box for your class 4 PoE devices, like access points, surveillance cameras and VoIP phones, all easily managed from the same platform,” said Warren Gordon, business unit manager for Aruba at Duxbury Networking.

Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager for Aruba at Duxbury Networking

Cloud-based management mode has a number of advantages, including:

Simplified switch setup workflow for most network environments

Same management for both Instant On switches and for Instant On wireless (access points)

Remote management from cloud-based administration

The site inventory feature on the Instant On mobile app shows you all switches and APs on a single screen, allowing you to quickly identify non-functioning devices and troubleshoot accordingly

The cloud-hosted web interface and mobile app make it easy to manage multiple sites, multiple networks, distributed deployments and multi-tenant deployments. Each site is logically separated and has its own configuration, statistics, guest portal, and admin read/write privileges.

“Built-in security features protect your network from unauthorised access by allowing you to segment traffic and define access to each area of the network. This is all included in the price of the hardware – there are no hidden subscription or licensing fees,” Gordon pointed out.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], store.duxbury.co.za

This article was published in partnership with Duxbury Networking.