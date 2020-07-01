5G Standalone will launch a new era of the mobile industry

5G is an inevitable next-generation technology upgrade for mobile network operators around the world. That’s the word from the head of technology for the GSMA in Greater China, Liu Hong.

“It’s a question of when, rather than if, 5G will become mainstream,” Hong said during a presentation at GSMA Thrive, an online event held from 30 June to 2 July.

Speaking during a session hosted by ZTE on 1 July, Hong said that the GSMA projects that 180 operators will launch 5G by the end of 2020. There will be 128 million 5G connections, with China driving most of the uptake.

Hong said that the coronavirus pandemic will trigger a recession of 26% in terms of the 5G connections expected to come online in 2020, but there is potential for a sharp recovery in 2021.

GSMA forecasts show that by 2025, COVID-19 will have only caused a 4% decrease in global 5G connections.

Most initial builds of 5G networks are configured in Non-Standalone mode (5G NSA), but upgrading to the 5G Standalone configuration (5G SA) is essential to unlocking the full capabilities of 5G.

Hong highlighted several specific strengths of 5G SA:

Higher bit rates, especially upload speeds

Lower latency close to the edge

Enhanced security

Ensured quality of service and policy control

Support for private and non-public networks

Flexible network function orchestration

Improved openness

Better redundancy, reliability, and robustness

Lower power consumption

More accurate position data

Easier to integrate intelligence

A recent GSMA survey found that most network operators, over 60% of them, plan to launch 5G SA between 2022 and 2023.

This means that 2020 will be an important year for the adoption of 5G Standalone mode, as pioneering operators gain first-hand experience with the opportunities and challenges of the technology.

“The 5G SA era will bring about a paradigm shift in how networks are structured” Hong said. There will be a move away from national network builds to more localised deployments.

Hong added that unique features of 5G SA, such as network slicing, is not yet widely appreciated. “China is an exception here,” he said, as the country has been testing 5G SA intensively to roll out in the second half of 2020.

In addition, he said that artificial intelligence (AI) will unleash the full potential of 5G.

“Operators can use AI to deal with the challenges of 5G networks like complexity, cost, and security,” Hong said.

5G SA is a pivot

Jianpeng Zhang, senior vice-president at ZTE, said that if 5G SA were described in one word, that word would be “pivot”.

Zhang said that although 5G SA is a complicated system, the commercial launch of 5G SA in China in 2020 will help realise cost and manufacturing efficiencies for the whole industry.

“We can be the bridge to introduce the ecosystem from China to the world,” stated Zhang.

Zhang said that while 2020 has been a year of many uncertainties, including the coronavirus pandemic, 5G SA is a trend to be certain of.

This article was published in partnership with ZTE.