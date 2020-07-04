Move to fibre now – It is faster, better, and more affordable than ADSL

Fibre is now available in many neighbourhoods across South Africa, offering fast, reliable, and affordable uncapped Internet access to households and businesses.

Over the past few years fibre network operators like Vumatel, Openserve, and Frogfoot have aggressively expanded their fibre coverage.

This means many current ADSL, VDSL, and wireless Internet subscribers can move to uncapped fibre – which offers a superior user experience.

With speeds ranging between 10Mbps and 1Gbps, fibre is the best option for families and businesses with many people using the network at the same time.

Fibre gives you the freedom to use multiple bandwidth-intensive services at the same time – like watching Netflix and YouTube videos, streaming music, and using video conferencing.

The biggest benefit, however, is affordability. Uncapped fibre products are much cheaper than comparable ADSL, VDSL, or wireless options.

Move to fibre now

With all the benefits which fibre offers it makes sense for everyone to move to fibre-to-the-home or fibre-to-the-business if they can.

