Why you need to include application security in your development process

Security is an important consideration when building applications, but many developers leave security until the end of the development process.

This is an inefficient strategy that can be improved upon with a high-quality Application Security (AppSec) solution.

AppSec involves incorporating security into your entire development process to ensure that the development of applications always keeps security in mind.

Shift security left

An efficient AppSec solution like Fortify from Micro Focus will find and fix application security risks while your code is being written.

This means that the security measures implemented in your app are not an afterthought and will ensure your applications are more secure and easier to scale.

It will also avoid a situation where you run into issues trying to implement security measures retrospectively in an application that isn’t designed with security in mind.

Another major benefit of AppSec solutions like Fortify is that they are incredibly easy to implement into your development process. In fact, you can start a Fortify AppSec initiative within a day.

If you choose Fortify, you will also receive access to a team of experts who will deliver optimisation, review results, and remove false positives to assist in your development journey.

A variety of products

Fortify is available as an on-premise, as-a-service, or hybrid cloud solution – ensuring you will not have to alter your systems to implement an AppSec solution.

Products available from Fortify include:

Fortify on Demand – A complete application security as a service (AppSec SaaS) solution that offers SAST, DAST, IAST, RASP, and SCA as well as developer security training under a single product.

A complete application security as a service (AppSec SaaS) solution that offers SAST, DAST, IAST, RASP, and SCA as well as developer security training under a single product. Fortify Static Code Analyser – SAST along with Fortify Static Code Analyser identifies vulnerabilities in source code.

SAST along with Fortify Static Code Analyser identifies vulnerabilities in source code. Fortify WebInspect – DAST searches for, finds, and prioritises vulnerabilities in web applications.

DAST searches for, finds, and prioritises vulnerabilities in web applications. Fortify Application Defender – RASP that protects production applications from attacks and vulnerabilities.

RASP that protects production applications from attacks and vulnerabilities. Fortify Software Security Centre – Integrates and automates application security testing across the entire application security program – including SAST, DAST, IAST, RASP, and SCA.

Through these options Micro Focus offers users the opportunity to prioritise important security needs, focus on actionable results, integrate security into already-existing toolchains, and support automation and scaling.

Micro Focus – a leader in AppSec

Fortify has retained its position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for the third successive year – proof that it is the right choice for your app development projects.

Fortify also scored highest in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capacities for App Security Testing Report in both the Enterprise, and Mobile and Client use cases.

This shows that it is a market-leading AppSec solution for your development process.

Click here to download the Gartner Magic Quadrant report.

This article was published in partnership with Micro Focus.