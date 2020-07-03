Increase industrial security with Mobotix thermal technology

Installations, machinery, equipment, and material available on company premises require effective and cost-efficient protection. In addition, operational safety, optimisation of workflows and protection against theft, vandalism, and espionage are becoming increasingly important.

“With thermal images, threats are detected quickly even in the dark or in unfavourable weather conditions such as dust, fog, or smoke. And in contrast to cameras with optical image sensors, a thermal camera can detect extremely small temperature differences and visually display them with colours,” said Clifton Greeff, National Surveillance Business Manager for MOBOTIX solutions at Duxbury Networking.

By using heat signatures and applying ranges based on the environment and the application, MOBOTIX thermal solutions mitigate overheating, risk of fires, identify elevated temperatures and enable first line defence in complete darkness as well as during the day.

With MOBOTIX overlay, users can distinguish actual events and risk areas, allowing teams to react faster while still having a secure overview of the area in question.

MOBOTIX‘s range of thermal (M16 Thermal) and thermal radiation (M16 Thermal TR) cameras not only provide meaningful thermal images, but can also automatically trigger temperature notifications and events within a temperature range of -40 °C to +550 °C.

These state-of-the-art systems also serve to provide automatic alarms on temperature limits or ranges, which is crucial for the timely detection of sources of fire, heat or malfunction.

When using a MOBOTIX thermal camera with an optical sensor module (with or without thermal radiation), the current thermal image can be displayed with adjustable transparency and minimum thermal radiation (for example, ‘only display all heat sources that are shown in red in the thermal image’) directly above the current optical sensor image. This allows immediate identification of visible hotspots and dangerous sources of heat or fire.

In addition to carrying out the existing MOBOTIX thermal camera functions, the M16 Thermal TR cameras feature a calibrated thermal image sensor that enables them to measure thermal radiation across the entire image area, down to individual pixels.

These measured values can be used to trigger an event (camera alarm, network message, activation of a switching output) when a predetermined temperature value is either exceeded or not reached, based on an individually set trigger level.

“An increasing number of industrial companies are using thermal imaging technology to protect their assets and personnel. Additionally, MOBOTIX thermal technology can improve the efficiency of production and processing, resulting in a greater return on investment,” said Greeff.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], store.duxbury.co.za

This article was published in partnership with Duxbury Networking.