3 reasons to buy the Huawei Y6p

Huawei has unveiled the Y6p smartphone, pairing a modern, sleek design with powerful features at an attractive price.

Standout features of the Huawei Y6p include a triple-lens primary camera, an impressively-large battery, and an almost bezel-less display.

It also sports a fingerprint sensor on the rear of its chassis for accessible security, allowing you to easily unlock the smartphone.

The Huawei Y6p boasts impressive sound capabilities through Histen 6.0, ensuring your calls, videos, and music sound as clear as possible.

The smartphone also uses Huawei SuperSound – large sound chambers to deliver better resonance and increase speaker volume – to further improve its audio features.

Huawei’s Y6p is now available to purchase from the Huawei Store for R3,299, and there are several reasons why it is a must-buy.

Massive battery

Its powerful chipset, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage are paired with the most-requested feature from modern smartphone users – a big battery.

With its 5,000mAh battery, the Huawei Y6p will never leave you stuck without power.

The battery allows you to enjoy up to 32 hours of video playback or 20 hours of Internet surfing on a single charge.

This battery capacity also supports up 36 hours of 4G calling and 37 hours of FM radio playback without earphones.

It can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices, making the Huawei Y6p even more useful when paired with a smartwatch or wireless earphones.

Dewdrop Display

The Huawei Y6p shares a number of design traits with high-end flagship smartphones – including its Dewdrop display design, which stretches across the front of the device.

The 6.3-inch IPS LCD display boasts an 88.4% screen-to-body ratio, providing an immersive experience for video streaming and gaming.

This is accomplished through the inclusion of a small notch for the front camera at the top of the display.

The notch has a diameter of 2.65mm and houses the impressive AI-powered 8MP front camera.

Incredible photos

Huawei has a reputation for building attractive and affordable smartphones which excellent photography capabilities, and the Y6p is no exception.

The Huawei Y6p boasts a triple-lens rear camera array that comprises a 13MP main camera, a 5MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth camera.

This system allows the Huawei Y6p to take clear and colourful photos in a variety of situations.

The 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens can take full photos of expansive landscapes in one frame, while the 8MP front-facing beauty camera automatically retouches your selfies, making them perfect every time.

These three standout features alone make the Huawei Y6p an excellent value-for-money smartphone.

Huawei Y6p

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.