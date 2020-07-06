6 tips from ESET to keep your home office cybersecure

In March this year life as we know it changed as South Africa went into lockdown for hospitals to prepare for COVID-19.

Businesses are being run from home offices, and households are stocking cupboards online.

This comes with its own set of challenges as cybercriminals are renown opportunists, and malicious developers have been updating their toolkits in the hope of taking advantage of unsuspecting people.

ESET, leaders in Internet Security, offer comprehensive protection for your daily online activities.

They are trusted by over 110 million users worldwide to detect and neutralize all types of digital threats including viruses, worms, and spyware.

To keep your home office safe, ESET offers a few simple tips.

3 tips for better home office security

1. Check your home router’s settings and change the defaults

Working from home means all your Internet traffic passes through your home router.

Cybercriminals can attempt to hack your router, intercept your Wi-Fi traffic, and ultimately gain access to your network.

So, if you haven’t reviewed the configuration options for your home router yet, now is the time.

Also, look at creating strong and unique passwords. To do this, you can use ESET Password Manager (part of an ESET Smart Security Premium subscription).

2. Scan your home network for unwanted devices

You can also use scanning tools to find unwanted devices on your home network.

ESET Smart Security Premium, for example, comes with a Connected Home Monitor scanning tool that can find pesky neighbours who have perhaps been secretly using your Wi-Fi connection without you knowing.

Change your password and kick unrecognised devices off your network.

3. Update your home router’s firmware – or stop using a legacy router

ESET researchers recently discovered the KrØØk vulnerability in billions of Wi-Fi chips used in routers, among other devices, which is why it is paramount to ensure the firmware of your home router is updated to the latest version provided by the manufacturer.

Some routers, like those made by Gryphon, incorporate threat intelligence provided by ESET to detect and block malware, phishing sites, and other threats at the network level for every router-connected device in your home.

3 tips to shop securely online

1. Buy from well-known, reputable stores or sellers

Some scammers set up highly elaborate and genuine looking websites. Don’t be fooled and do your due diligence.

Read the online views; ask around in forums; and if you’re buying high priced items check the seller’s credentials in their country of origin.

2. Use buyer or payment protection

No payment method is impervious to fraud. But, some methods are safer than others.

Credit cards are a good means of payment when shopping online because banks keep a close eye out for fraudulent activity and charges.

Most banks have a zero-liability policy on their credit cards that protects cardholders against credit card-related theft and fraud.

3. Pay securely

Check to see the site is secured – look for web addresses starting with https. This ensures your payment information being sent in the transaction is encrypted and can’t be intercepted and stolen.

It’s also essential to have an OTP set up to track and authorise any transactions on your credit card.

Life after lockdown

When lockdowns are lifted and quarantines are over, the events of this year will not easily be forgotten, and neither should the difficulties of moving to remote working, living, and learning.

Online security is non-negotiable with ESET and the team is constantly investing in upgrading and developing new offerings to protect clients.

For more information on ESET, please visit their website, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates and news.

This article was published in partnership with ESET.