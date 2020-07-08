Huawei Watch GT 2e – Top fitness performance that never quits

The Watch GT 2e is Huawei’s latest addition to its powerful smartwatch range.

The GT 2e features the latest hardware and a sleek design that makes it suitable for professionals and fitness enthusiasts alike.

It comes with a stunning 1.39-inch AMOLED HD touch display for navigating its range of features, including smart notifications for messages, incoming calls, and other smartphone-based applications.

The real power of the GT 2e, however, is its plethora of fitness, training, and health features.

The GT 2e provides precise and real-time tracking data for 15 professional sport modes. These include modes for outdoor and indoor walking, running, swimming, and cycling – as well as climbing, hiking, trail running, and free training.

It also supports both GPS and GLONASS positioning systems, for meticulous route-tracking during outdoor workouts.

Over and above these modes, users also have the option of 85 custom workouts, for those who prefer surfing, skateboarding, parkour, street dancing, and more.

To track your fitness levels and training progress as you go, the Watch GT 2e provides all the need-to-know information during your exercises:

VO2Max – Maximum rate of oxygen consumption.

– Maximum rate of oxygen consumption. Aerobic / Anaerobic Workout Effect – Measures the effect of your workout on your health and wellness.

Measures the effect of your workout on your health and wellness. Recovery Time – Amount of time required to fully recover from a workout.

Amount of time required to fully recover from a workout. Training Intensity – Collects weekly training volume and recommends training loads.

– Collects weekly training volume and recommends training loads. Workout Status – Provides an overview of your current training regimen and professional-level advice for future workouts.

– Provides an overview of your current training regimen and professional-level advice for future workouts. Personal Fitness Trainer – 10 pre-installed voice-over running courses that are responsive to real-time heart rates.

Advanced health and stress monitoring

On top of its elaborate fitness features, the GT 2e can track important health-related variables, including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), which reflects the oxygen supply in your body.

Very low levels of SpO2 can result in symptoms like lack of energy, fatigue and lightheadedness.

Additionally, it provides tracking and information on your stress levels and sleep quality, which can improve your overall health.

Unmatched battery and storage for up to 500 songs

Training is made all the more pleasant with the right playlist.

With local storage space for up to 500 songs on the GT 2e, and seamless connectivity to your Bluetooth headphones, you don’t have to carry your smartphone along to enjoy your favourite exercise tracks.

All of these advanced features will be of limited help if your smartwatch’s battery only lasts for a day, however.

With this in mind, Huawei has ensured its power-saving technology is able to keep up with the development of its smartwatch capabilities.

The GT 2e’s battery can last for up to two weeks between charges, which means you won’t run out of power at the most critical moments.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is available in Graphite Black and Mint Green for R3,499.

