The perfect Wi-Fi solution for seamless video conferencing at the office

Video conferencing has become the business hero during lockdown, enabling many businesses to stay in touch with their work-from-home employees, suppliers, and customers, but real-time video traffic can quickly amplify the cracks in ageing network infrastructure.

Prior to COVID-19, existing, older generation business-Wi-Fi networks would have been more than enough to connect employees to ERP systems, file-share drives, and email applications.

Now with the new added network pressure of concurrent real-time video conferencing streams between branches, boardrooms and work-from-home employees, the demands are exceeding the capacity and upgrading your office Wi-Fi has become a business imperative.

“To increase the capacity of business Wi-Fi networks, the time has come to move on from the previous generation 802.11n, or Wi-Fi 4 technology, to 802.11ac Wave 2, more commonly known as Wi-Fi 5, or if you want to go even further and build an IoT-ready Wi-Fi network, Wi-Fi 6. These new Wi-Fi standards can deliver high-speed connectivity to multiple user devices, concurrently, on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz,” said Charl Ducray, Cambium Product Manager at MiRO.

“Being able to serve both frequencies at once holds many benefits, such as an increased number of simultaneous connections, redundancy, and balancing the number of connections between frequencies.”

Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2 supports multi-user multiple input, multiple output (MU-MIMO) which allows for up to four spatial streams.

MU-MIMO goes a long way to deliver a smoother, faster, higher-capacity user experience, perfect for streaming real-time video from multiple devices throughout the office simultaneously – something Wi-Fi 4 was never designed for.

“MU-MIMO also opens the door to gigabit wireless networking,” continued Ducray. “The data throughput rate is much higher on Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2 networks and can deliver speeds of more than 2Gbps, compared to the 300Mbps maximum throughput of the previous generation Wi-Fi 4 networks”.

Among the MiRO Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2 options is Cambium Networks’ cnPilot cloud-based enterprise offering, which can deliver secure connectivity and exceptional video conferencing quality wirelessly at the office.

Cambium creates true enterprise-grade, high-performance, scalable networking solutions through its cnPilot Wi-Fi and cnMatrix switching range.

These solutions are ideal for a variety of applications, ranging from large enterprise Wi-Fi networks through to small home office Wi-Fi.

For easy, centralised management of your large network, pair cnPilot Wi-Fi with Cambium’s cnMeastro cloud-based management platform.

Gearing up for Wi-Fi 6 – the next-generation standard in Wi-Fi technology

“Now on the horison is Wi-Fi 6, the next-generation standard in Wi-Fi technology and built in response to the growing number of devices in the world,” explained Ducray. “Gearing up for this, Cambium has developed its enterprise-grade XV3-8 Wi-Fi 6 software-defined access point. This high-density architecture reduces the equipment required and leverages automation.

“XV3-8 includes fast, seamless roaming, automatic radio frequency optimisation and interference avoidance to automatically optimise performance to specific local needs. For networks dominated by 802.11ac client devices, the dual 5GHz 4×4 mode means double the network capacity, to maintain high-bitrate services as density increases.”

As devices migrate to the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, Ducray said the XV3-8 SDR can quickly be converted into full 8×8 operating mode via a simple configuration change with no firmware change required.

With Time to Wake as a standard feature of Wi-Fi 6, you will soon be able to connect multiple battery-powered Internet of Things sensors to your Wi-Fi network.

“The versatility of the XV3-8 with either the Cambium XMS cloud management or cnMaestro cloud and on-premises ensures that the existing philosophy of providing best-fit cloud management systems for individual client requirements remains at the forefront of the Cambium offering as it evolves to meet the demands of the future,” Ducray concluded.

