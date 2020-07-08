Business unusual – Facing the future of uncertainty head on

Join HPE and Tarsus Distribution for a webinar that will provide insight into the economic landscape going forward and the opportunities that will help businesses come through it with renewed vigour.

While lockdown relaxation will ease the pressure on economies, a partial reopening will not remotely resemble business as usual.

Our guest speaker Dr Roelof Botha, Economist and Venture Capitalist will outline the sound prospects for a “V”-shaped recovery.

The webinar will take place on 15 July at 09:30 and President Ntuli, Managing Director of HPE, Gary Pickford, Chief Commercial Officer, Tarsus Distribution and Dr Roelof Botha will provide thought leadership, business insights and tangible solutions on the best way forward when rebuilding your business post COVID19 lockdown.

“HPE is a force for good and part of the solution, helping its customers move forward and address their immediate challenges today and transform for tomorrow.”

This article was published in partnership with HPE.