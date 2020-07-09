How Pargo’s use of smart SMS technology have enhanced their customer experience

Customers have come to expect businesses to communicate with them via the channels they are familiar with.

Especially when it comes to delivering time-sensitive notifications regarding highly anticipated products.

Is there anything more infuriating than missing a parcel you’ve been waiting on for weeks? We think not.

CM.com recognises the value of reaching customers with fast and reliable SMS messaging.

With a 98% open rate, SMS offers a dependable communication channel for businesses to keep their customers informed and nurtured throughout the customer journey.

This is something that leading smart logistics company Pargo prides itself on. With a mission to create access and inclusion for all Africans, Pargo enables consumers, companies, and couriers to send and receive parcels at Pargo points located at 2,511 convenient retail stores across Southern Africa.

According to Pargo, 75% of the population in sub-Saharan Africa live and work in areas that have limited access to goods and services, meaning many locals don’t have the luxury of courier delivery.

Rural areas, informal settlements, high-security housing estates, office blocks and universities are just a few examples of challenging territories where courier services find it virtually impossible to operate.

Additionally, we lead busy lifestyles balancing work and family and aren’t always at home to receive parcels, leading to missed deliveries and disappointment.

Tapping into this need, Pargo seeks to solve customer’s courier problems by providing more accessible locations, more affordable services, and more flexibility for customers to choose what suits them best.

All this is supported by its smart logistics technology platform; Pargo is quickly becoming a key enabler of African e-commerce.

Harnessing the transformative power of technology

Similarly, global mobile communications provider CM.com helps businesses to harness the transformative power of technology to make customer’s lives better, easier, and safer.

All about customer experience, engagement, and convenience, CM.com seamlessly and innovatively connects brands and their customers.

A key element of this is connected to messaging channels, where businesses can communicate effectively with their customers. For Pargo, this meant keeping their customers up to date with progress notifications delivered via SMS.

CM.com’s SMS Gateway API offered an ideal solution for the delivery company, allowing Pargo to easily send their customers parcel updates that they are more likely to receive and open. SMS currently has the highest reach rate when compared to other communication channels.

At any given time, Pargo’s Click and Collect customers know exactly where their parcel is, thanks to timely notifications delivered straight to their phones.

They will be notified immediately when Pargo receives the order from the supplier and when the parcel arrives at the pick-up point.

Customers also receive friendly reminders to fetch their parcel, pick-up point details, operating hours and the parcel expiry date (when the parcel is sent back to the brand) for extra peace of mind.

As a result of communicating progress along the different stages of the parcel journey, Pargo has experienced elevated customer experience, with positive feedback from both the businesses and shoppers they work with.

Convenient, affordable and quick delivery go hand in hand with happy, returning customers.

Recent research shows that customer experience should be a top priority for modern businesses looking to stand out, with 86% of buyers willing to pay more for great customer experience.

Give your customers what they’re looking for and engage with them on a more meaningful level with CM.com’s SMS Gateway API.

This article was published in partnership with CM.com.