Gallagher Convention Centre welcomes you back with great deals on conferences

Regulations set out by the South African government last month have allowed Gallagher Convention Centre to reopen its doors for conferences of up to 50 people.

Gallagher Convention Centre therefore looks forward to welcoming you back to its premises and is committed to ensuring your conference runs smoothly – and with the health and safety of your delegates a top priority.

As part of its reopening, Gallagher is offering great packages that cater to your conference needs.

Standard full-day DDP – R515 per person

This package gives access to both a conference venue and a lunch venue.

Upon arrival, attendees will be offered tea, coffee, juice, and refreshments – and later in the morning, attendees will again be offered a selection of drinks and refreshments.

Lunch meal options comprise a 2-course sit down meal or a finger fork option, while in the afternoon, tea and coffee will be available to attendees.

Attendees also have access to secure parking.

Standard half-day DDP with meal – R475 per person

This package includes a conference venue, as well as either a breakfast or lunch venue.

Upon arrival, attendees will be offered tea, coffee, juice, and refreshments. This package includes mid-morning refreshments, too.

Organisers are offered the option of breakfast or lunch menu. For lunch they offer a 2-course sit-down lunch menu, or a finger fork option.

A no-meal version of this package is also available for R350 per person.

A variety of additional meal items are available to be added separately.

Safety precautions

Gallagher Convention Centre has taken extensive steps to ensure that conferences taking place on its premises abide by safety regulations and best practices.

These measures include the following:

Guests are always required to wear masks, except when eating.

Security will record the temperature of all guests to the property, and those with temperatures of 37.5 degrees or higher will not be allowed onto the property.

There are 60 automatic sanitiser dispensers on the property.

All guests will be required to complete a screening questionnaire before entering the conference. This is the responsibility of the event organiser.

Guests must use the same seat for the duration of the event.

Gallagher Convention Centre has an isolation area that delegates may use.

All water and mints offered are individually packaged for hygiene purposes.

Every time a new speaker approaches the podium, the microphone and podium must be sanitised.

All conferences must adhere to the 1.5-metre social distancing requirement.

Guests will not be allowed to dish their own meals.

Gallagher Convention Centre has its own COVID-19 preparedness plan and compliance officer to ensure that the centre is expertly prepared to host your conference.

This article was published in partnership with Gallagher.