MSI’s new award-winning gaming laptops launched in South Africa

MSI is launching six powerful new laptops with the latest hardware packed into award-winning designs.

MSI’s new machines feature up to a 10th-gen Intel Core-i9 processor and GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics, to put them at the peak of laptop performance.

The mighty 2020 laptop line-up coming to South Africa includes the following:

MSI GP65 Leopard – A bang-for-your-buck gaming machine.

– A bang-for-your-buck gaming machine. MSI GF65 Thin – The ultimate in compact and light performance.

– The ultimate in compact and light performance. MSI GE66 Raider – Unashamed RGB to match powerful hardware.

– Unashamed RGB to match powerful hardware. MSI GT76 Titan – For desktop-like power, and when size does matter.

– For desktop-like power, and when size does matter. MSI GS66 Stealth – Understated design with hidden power.

– Understated design with hidden power. MSI Creator 17 – Leading laptop for content creation.

MSI’s current GF63 Thin laptop has also been updated with the latest 10th-gen Intel-H Series processor.

Below is an overview of three of these exciting new MSI notebooks.

GS66 Stealth – Cool in Core Black

The new GS66 Stealth succeeds the popular GS65 Stealth and now comes in a sharp and understated Core Black design.

This makes for a mature-looking laptop that appears at home in both the office and your gaming room.

Don’t let its sleek appearance fool you into thinking it comes with tame performance, however.

It can run the latest 10th-gen Core-i9 H-series processor and an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, making it capable of reaching the high frame rates supported by its 300Hz display.

To keep the system cool, it boasts MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Trinity+ with 0.1 mm blades to maximize airflow while using maximum power.

GE66 Raider – RGB galore and battery brawn

For those who prefer the “look at my machine, it was born to game” profile, the GE66 Raider’s design exemplifies a true gamer aesthetic.

It features a spaceship-like chassis and Mystic Light with mesmerising 16.8 million RGB aurora lighting.

It can also be configured with a super-fast 300Hz display and will keep running for longer while unplugged, as it packs a massive 99.9Wh battery.

MSI Creator 17 – Precision design and editing

Content creators don’t need to look any further than MSI’s Creator 17 laptop, the first of its kind to feature a Mini LED Display.

The display easily outperforms IPS and OLED competitors with its wide colour gamut, high contrast and peak brightness of 1,180 nits.

Combine the display with a top-of-the-line 10th-gen Intel processor and GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics and you can unleash unstoppable creative power.

These attributes make it ideal for precision-editing and 3D design while on the go.

Buy your MSI laptop and get free value

If ultimate performance and stunning design isn’t enough, MSI is adding even more value with qualifying purchases of its gaming laptops.

During its Winter Sale, which is running until 31 August 2020, those who buy an MSI Gaming Laptop with an Intel 9th-gen CPU will receive a digital copy of Monster Hunter World and the Iceborne expansion for free.

MSI Intel 10th-gen H-Series CPU laptop purchases will also receive a free $20 value Steam Wallet, which can be redeemed on the Winter Sale post on the MSI South Africa Facebook page.

You will also be entered into a prize draw to win a R1,000 MSI Cash Gift Card.

Click here to find out where to buy MSI’s latest laptops in South Africa.

This article was published in partnership with MSI.