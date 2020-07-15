ADSL across South Africa is getting shut down – Move to fibre now

ADSL is getting shut down across South Africa on 1 September in areas where fibre connectivity is available.

Shutting down ADSL forms part of the drive to upgrade services to next-generation technologies and reduce infrastructure duplication.

What this means, in simple terms, is that ADSL users in areas where there is fibre available have to get a new Internet connection before the end of August.

There are two main options available which provide good speeds and high usage limits – fibre and fixed-LTE.

Fibre is the preferred option as it offers speed of between 10Mbps and 1Gbps, which is perfect for families where many people are using the Internet at the same time.

With affordable uncapped packages, fibre is also suitable for using bandwidth-intensive services like Netflix and YouTube without data usage concerns.

For those who cannot get fibre or want a connection quickly, fixed-LTE is a good alternative.

Fixed-LTE is quick to set up as no installation is required, it provides good speeds, and offers affordable high-data-usage accounts.

