Acer Spin 5 Pro – The ultimate laptop for business professionals

Acer’s Spin range consists of various great 2-in-1 convertible laptops made for keeping users productive while on the move.

Among its top offerings in this range is the Spin 5 Pro, a laptop which pairs great flexibility with powerful components.

The Spin 5 Pro comes with numerous features that make it the perfect productivity tool for any professional’s briefcase.

Compact and lightweight design

With a sleek and slim high-quality magnesium-aluminium chassis, the Spin 5 Pro is both robust and elegant.

Weighing just 1.6kg and having a thickness of less than 1.5cm, it will easily fit alongside your paperwork and other necessities on your travels or daily commute.

The laptop features Acer’s 360-degree dual torque hinge, allowing the user to position it in one of four different modes.

Folding it all the way back turns the device into a highly powerful tablet, making it easy to show off work while standing or designing on your lap.

It can also be propped up in a tent position, or with the screen at the front and keyboard placed downward on a flat surface for optimal viewing and use of the touch screen.

Intuitive display and stylus

The Spin 5 Pro offers users a stunning 13.5-inch 2K touch display with 7.78mm ultra-narrow bezels and over 80% screen-to-body ratio.

The IPS LED backlit panel features Acer Colour Intelligence which makes colours appear crisp and vibrant.

The 10-point touch feature allows you to navigate menus seamlessly, letting you drag and drop, open and close, and jump between applications with ease.

The included Active Stylus touch pen provides further precision for navigation, drawing designing, and taking notes, and can be charged Spinin the laptop’s Quick Charging Dock with 90 minutes of power in just 15 seconds.

Expansion and connectivity

While many of the latest thin and light notebooks sacrifice ports to make their devices as small as possible, the Spin 5 Pro offers extensive expandability.

Wired connectivity and expansion available includes two Thunderbolt 3-capable USB-C ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and 3.5mm audio jack.

In addition, there is a microSD card reader which provides quick and direct access to media captured on a camera or smartphone.

To keep you connected constantly, the Spin 5 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and has its antenna placed strategically for optimal speed and connection reliability.

Amazing audio

Meetings on the go may require you to showcase work or presentations that include audio.

For situations where you may not have access to a larger sound system, the Acer Spin 5 Pro’s powerful front-facing speakers are essential.

The system leverages Acer’s TrueHarmony with DTS Audio to deliver optimal sound quality so everyone in the boardroom can hear what they need to.

Its configuration of an Intel Core i7-1065G7, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD ensures you have all the power and storage you need to finish your tasks swiftly and efficiently.

Add to that a battery that will last for up to 15 hours between charges, and you’ll be able to keep working without plugging in for an entire day.

Acer Spin 5 Pro OS Windows 10 Pro Display 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 IPS Touch Display Processor Intel Core i7-1065G7 RAM 8GB DDR Storage 512GB SSD Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3, 2x USB Type-A 3.1, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery life 15 hours

