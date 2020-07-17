Car insurance trends you can expect after lockdown

Society has become so much more digitally connected ever since the lockdown began, and this has affected us all in some way.

Worldwide, the insurance market is changing to ‘digital-first’ business models, which has now been accelerated.

More insurers are using the Internet of Things, which refers to a plethora of physical devices connected to the worldwide Internet, and which are continuously gathering and disseminating data.

Insurers are also involving machine learning and analytics for designing optimal risk profiles. Read on further about these exciting future car insurance trends.

What is happening with the global insurance market?1

Considerable global changes are occurring in the insurance market, and it will never be the same again.

New AI (artificial intelligence), automation, data handling, and consumer demand are pushing for a ‘digital first’ shift in business.

Below are some of the new trends impacting the insurance industry on a global scale.

Personalised insurance products and new systems1

Going the digital route will comprehensively cover lifestyle insurance products.

Personalised insurance cover is in much higher demand than the current non-specific products.

Digital models will reduce costs1

Digital models are eliminating distribution costs that consume about 80% of premiums collected.

This is achieved by removing significant human involvement in the insurance chain.

Coverage options and micro-insurance will become more adjustable, and digital brands will receive risk capital directly from reinsurers.

New insurer-insured relationships1

New lifestyle apps will completely change insurer-insured relationships, and will enable the design of innovative products.

Understanding human behaviour1

Through innovation, the industry may see improved insight into human behaviour patterns which will lead to more precise risk assessments and personalised premiums.

This improved understanding will significantly improve customer relationships and brand loyalty. Fraudulent claims will also be minimised.

A more efficient claims process1

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI will be vital in providing improved insurance products, using sophisticated data processing as well as exciting developments in AI algorithms will assist in the smooth processing of claims.

Not only will AI phase-out administration and broker costs, but it can also curtail fraud and all the time and effort that goes with combatting it. AI-based claim procedures will also assess risks more precisely, and thereby reduce costs.

Utilisation of bots1

Bots will be used throughout the insurance system to provide faster claims procedures as well as personalised customer service.

Some car insurance companies already have virtual assistants answering customer queries and paying out claims efficiently and quickly.

Improved customer dealings1

Automation and AI will have a massive effect on customer relationships, minimising costs, and making the entire insurance process super-efficient.

Improved growth in car insurance1

InsurTech companies involved in these new trends have shown good growth within the car insurance industry.

Traditional insurers will be challenged by this and will either have to obtain such advanced systems themselves or partner with an InsurTech company.

Innovation is critical, and there is pressure on insurance companies to embrace the future, or they may risk losing a place in the market.

This is only a little taste of the future trends and innovations in the car insurance industry.

Prime Meridian Direct offers innovative car insurance with unique benefits like fixed premiums* and a reduce to zero excess*? T’s and C’s apply.

To find out more about Prime Meridian Direct, visit their website.

Source:

1https://www.wns.com/insights/articles/articledetail/590/top-5-trends-in-the-insurance-industry

Disclaimer Buying car insurance is a complex process – this article is only for informational purposes. Please consult a certified, financial advisor for professional advice if you are considering buying a specific car insurance product.

This article was published in partnership with Prime Meridian Direct.