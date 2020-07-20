Keep your business connected with great data and smartphone deals from MTN

The success of your business depends on its ability to keep up with the pace of digital transformation.

This is made all the more real with the big shift from conventional offices to remote working scenarios, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key to having a prominent digital presence is securing the right tools to stay connected.

Your business needs to be able to talk to and operate with customers, suppliers, partners and other stakeholders via Internet-based channels such as video conferencing, social media, email, and productivity applications like Microsoft Teams.

To serve the need for high-quality connectivity for small and medium enterprises, MTN offers a range of great deals on data and devices.

With the MTN Made for Business Data+ L SIM-only package, you get 20GB of anytime mobile data for only R229 per month.

This allows for plenty of browsing, frequent voice teleconferencing, and weekly video meetings.

You can also add a router to this deal at a reduced monthly price.

Smartphones offer a range of tools that allow your business to connect and engage on digital platforms.

MTN is offering deals on two 5G-enabled smartphones that will ensure you are able to connect your business quickly and seamlessly.

The Huawei P40 boasts a Kirin 990 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 3,800mAh battery, offering all the power you need to get work done directly from your smartphone.

You can get the P40 with 6.5GB of data, 400 all-net Minutes and 200 SMSs on an MTN Made For Business M contract at R749 per month over 36 months.

This deal includes free 50GB Cloud space for 12 months, the Huawei Care VIP service for 100 days, and a 6-month Showmax subscription.

The LG Velvet features a stunning design, triple rear-camera system and large 6.8-inch display.

This big screen will ensure that navigation and performing tasks on the device are quick and easy.

Get it on an MTN Made For Business M 24-month contract at R899 per month .

On this package, you get 6.5GB of data, 400 all-net minutes, and 200 SMSs every month.

A range of SIM-only and device contracts are available from MTN Business.

If your company requires more data, SIM-only options also go up to 250GB of anytime data per month.

