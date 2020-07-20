The future changes shape with the Galaxy Z Flip

Few devices have captured the imagination of the world the way the Galaxy Z Flip has. This pioneering device literally bends the laws of physics and features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form that fits in the palm of your hand.

It’s an incredible invention that is bold and stylish – designed for those who see cutting-edge technology as a way to express themselves as well as those who just have to have their hands on the latest and greatest in tech.

The Galaxy Z Flip is engineered with first-of-its-kind foldable glass display and designed with an innovative Hideaway Hinge and custom-built UX, which provides elegant new ways to capture, share and experience content – all hands-free.

Here are a few good reasons it’s become a must-have device:

Style that fits in your pocket

Designed for ultimate portability, Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, so you can easily fit it in your pocket or bag. When closed, it is a stylish, compact palm-sized device. With its stylish colour palette, sleek rounded corners and forward fold that closes with a satisfying snap, Galaxy Z Flip gets you noticed.

New hideaway hinge

Galaxy Z Flip’s Hideaway Hinge system also integrates Samsung’s new sweeper technology, which uses nylon fibres crafted by micro-height-cutting technology to repel dirt and dust

Do more, hands-free

When Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at virtually any angle, unlocking opportunities for selfies that show more of the world around you as well as expressive video chats with Google Duo – all hands-free.

Flex mode

Samsung worked closely with Google to design One UI with Flex mode – a custom-built user experience for Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens, so while watching a video on the top half of the display, you can use the bottom half to search for other videos, read descriptions and write comments with no distractions.

Game-changing camera

You can create contents for your social media feeds from the best angle, hands-free – no tripod needed. It’s also possible to capture stunning Night Hyperlapse videos or vivid low light shots with Night mode – no flash needed. When closed, quickly capture one-handed high-quality selfies using the rear camera without unfolding. You can also enjoy seamless video recording with a 16:9 ratios that’s perfect for uploads to social media platforms.

Multi-active window

Experience seamlessly multi-tasking with the Multi-Active Window. Simply open the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps you want to use. Scroll through an article on the latest fashion looks on the top half while shopping for your favourite pieces on the bottom.

As a Galaxy device, Galaxy Z Flip also brings the Galaxy ecosystem into its brand-new foldable experience. It boasts flagship-level performance and features across camera, display, battery, security as well as premium services like Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox and more. Altogether, the Galaxy Z Flip is a total game-changer.

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.