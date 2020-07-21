Entertainment on the go with the Huawei MatePad T8

Huawei’s new MatePad T8 is a great tablet for users looking for entertainment on the go.

Whether you are a Netflix binge watcher, an avid music listener, or enjoy surfing the Internet – the MatePad T8 has you covered.

The MatePad T8 sports a 5,100 mAh battery, which means you can watch 12 hours of video content or spend 12 hours browsing the Internet on a single charge.

Alongside this battery power, the MatePad T8 offers a great viewing experience thanks to its impressive hardware and software.

Consume media in style

The MatePad T8 is the perfect tablet for visual entertainment thanks to its tiny 4.9mm side bezels, meaning screen space is not wasted.

This culminates in an 80% screen-to-body ratio, and makes the consumption of content on the tablet extremely immersive.

The display is an 8-inch LCD panel that offers 16.7 million colours – ensuring the content you watch on this device is of a very high quality.

The tablet also supports an extensive range of audio file formats, and offers the latest Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

The MatePad T8 is powered by an octa-core processor and uses the EMUI10 operating system, which is built on Android 10.

Take great photos

The MatePad T8 also offers you the opportunity to take great photos and videos.

Its rear camera offers auto focus functionality and allows for the taking of photographs of up to 2,592 x 1,944 pixels.

This camera supports features such as panoramic photography, HDR, beauty photography, timing photography, and even voice-controlled photography.

This ensures that you can take great photographs and capture high-quality video when on the move.

The front camera has a fixed focal length and allows for photos of up to 1,600 x 1,200 pixels to be taken.

Get the Huawei MatePad T8 today

The Huawei MatePad T8 is the obvious choice for consuming media and capturing content while on the go.

It is now available from the Huawei online store for only R2,999.

But that’s not all: Huawei is offering customers a free Bluetooth speaker and a flip cover with your purchase of the MatePad T8.

Specifications of the Huawei MatePad T8 are below.

Huawei MatePad T8

Specifications MatePad T8 OS Android 10.0 Display 8.0-inch 800 x 1,280 IPS LCD Processor Octa-core Mediatek MT8768 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, microSD Front Camera 2MP Rear Camera 5MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB Network LTE Battery 5,100mAh Dimensions 199.7 x 121.1 x 8.6 mm (310g)

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.