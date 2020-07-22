Axxess launches WordPress hosting with blazingly-fast speeds

Axxess has launched its WordPress Hosting packages, which are optimised with LiteSpeed to ensure a superior experience.

This hosting solution is specifically designed to provide optimal WordPress hosting, including better speed and improved security.

WordPress is the dominant website Content Management Service (CMS) on the Internet and is a great option – no matter whether you are starting a blog, a business website, an online store, or even your own portfolio.

It offers pre-built themes that are responsive, optimised, and mobile ready – meaning you can build a great website with no coding skills.

When you purchase WordPress hosting from Axxess, you will also receive a variety of bonuses – including a free co.za domain and an SSL certificate.

The free co.za domain means you won’t have to register a domain and pay for it separately – making the website setup process even smoother.

SSL certificates are a must on the Internet, as they offer improved security and make your website more trustworthy.

Even if you are not processing user data, SSL certificates are valuable as Google will see your website as safe and respected, which means you are more likely to feature higher on Google Search results pages.

Setting up your website

Axxess also ensures it is simple to set up your website thanks to Softaculous – which allows you to install WordPress in just a few clicks with no programming knowledge or skills required.

You will also get access to the award-winning cPanel, which is designed to make managing your website as simple as possible.

As part of your new website, you will get access to various other features including a Webmail mailbox, anti-spam measures, backups, and LiteSpeed Cache.

Customers who sign up for WordPress hosting from Axxess today will get a free co.za domain and a free SSL certificate as part of the deal.

If you would prefer a different domain extension, you can purchase these through Axxess at great prices.

This article was published in partnership with Axxess.