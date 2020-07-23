Huawei Cloud Summit Africa 2020 – Register now

The Rise of the African Cloud – a Xalam Investor Report from 2019 – is one of the most comprehensive analysis available on the African private and public cloud services market and explores the readiness of African markets for thriving private and public cloud services.

According to the report, the total cloud revenue of Africa had been growing at a rate of ~30% a year from 2015 to 2018, which is more than 25% higher than African average GDP growth and well ahead of low single digit B2B growth.

Among this, the public cloud segment had been growing by an average of almost 60% over 2015-2018, nearly 3x faster than the global average. The report also reveals that cloud services have caused huge impact on telcos and Africa’s managed service provider ecosystem.

Huawei Cloud Summit Africa 2020

In a bid to provide a comprehensive picture of the African cloud services market, Huawei Cloud is hosting a virtual Cloud Summit on 27 July 2020, where industry experts will unpack the rise of the African Cloud market.

The experts will also discuss how the African Cloud will fundamentally transform a wide range of African sectors including finance, energy, manufacturing, and mining – and how HUAWEI CLOUD is driving rapid progress with local industry partners.

Speakers at the event include:

Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive of Cloud, Hosting, and Security at Vodacom

Bosco Ho, Regional Sales Development Manager, Intel Corporation

Jannie Engelbrecht, Cloud Business Unit Manager of Pinnacle

Micheal Langevel, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Africa region

And many more.

By attending the event you will also gain insight from business leaders on the “new normal” brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how cloud services have helped African companies – especially SMEs – to navigate the pandemic.

“We will outline how cloud technology is supporting industry through the global crisis by keeping IT resources accessible and optimised at all times,” said Ray Rui, President of HUAWEI CLOUD, Africa Region.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.