Gold has surged 30% and could keep going – Here’s what you need to know

As global stock markets tick further into unchartered territory, another asset class has been catching investors’ eyes: Gold.

Gold has become a favourite investment for many in 2020, including some financial gurus like Ray Dalio.

Gold’s spot price has reached a high of $1,860 per ounce, that it hasn’t seen in almost 10 years and has gained over 20% so far in 2020 and 30% over the past 12 months.

Now, as coronavirus uncertainty continues to push the precious metal higher, some experts are suggesting gold could hit record all time highs.

This has left many people wondering whether now is the right time to invest – or have they missed the boat?

Revix, the online investment platform backed by JSE-listed Sabvest, offers a simple and low cost way to invest in gold.

With no monthly account fees and no sign-up fees, you can start investing with as little as R500 as a once off investment. It’s the easiest way to get exposure to the precious metal.

Why is gold rallying?

Governments all over the world continue to inject unfathomable amounts of debt based stimulus into their respective economies.

In fact, the world has 217 trillion dollars of debt now which has raised some very serious systemic financial risks.

This has supercharged existing upward momentum for the precious metal as gold is seen as a diversifying investment that acts as a “safe haven” during political and economic uncertainty.

Why is this? Well, gold is scarce, and less than 2% of gold’s total value is extracted from the earth every year.

So, when more paper money is printed relative to how much gold is mined, each ounce of gold becomes more valuable in rand terms.

History is full of collapsing empires, political coups, and the collapse of currencies. During such times, investors who held gold were able to successfully protect their wealth and, in some cases, even use the commodity to escape from all of the turmoil.

Prices set to rise

The last time gold reached an all-time high was in September 2011 as a result of the recession. It took 3 years for the precious metal to respond to the government fueled stimulus programmes.

This time round, within weeks over 5x the value of 2011’s stimulus was injected into the global economy by central banks and governments.

This has resulted in analysts predicting that gold’s rise will happen much faster and go far higher as governments continue to print money at rates we’ve never seen before, with no signs of slowing down.



Despite hitting its highest levels in several years, there are still returns to be made from investing in gold in the second half of 2020, according to Bank of America who last month backed an “all-time high” prediction saying that the precious metal could hit $3,000 per ounce.

Is now the time to buy?

Sean Sanders CFA Charterholder and CEO of investment platform Revix commented, “Every investor should have some gold in their portfolio and look beyond what’s happening in front of us right now. We have to think about what the global economy will look like in 3-years time and with the trillions of new dollars in circulation there’s a strong possibility of inflation emerging.”

He continued, “If history is anything to go by then holding gold, and other hard non-inflatable assets like silver or Bitcoin, would be a better risk-adjusted investment than stocks or bonds.”

How to invest?

Through Revix’s online platform you can invest in physical gold held on your behalf in fully insured LBMA London vaults and not have to worry about the custody and insurance burdens of physical ownership.

Revix offers a Paxos’ gold token which is backed by one fine troy ounce of the highest quality LBMA gold and, unlike other investments, Revix enables you to buy and sell your gold holdings whenever you choose – whether that’s in a couple of hours after purchase or in many years’ time.

About Revix

Revix brings simplicity, trust, and great customer service to investing. Their easy to use online platform enables anyone to securely own the world’s top investments in just a few clicks.



Revix guides new clients through the sign-up process, to their first deposit and first investment.

Once set up, most customers manage their own portfolio, but can access support from the Revix team at any time.

For more information, please visit revix.com

This is a paid-for promotion by the party listed above. Always conduct thorough research before investing.

This article was published in partnership with Revix.