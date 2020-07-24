Get your smartphone app designed by a reputable South African company

To build a new smartphone app is a daunting and expensive task, with development costs ranging between R400 and R1,500 per hour.

The development time of a custom application can easily exceed 500 hours, which translates into a price tag of around R500,000 for a new app.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said as a result, they often encounter clients who are perplexed by the wide range of quotes they receive to develop a new smartphone app.

This can be confusing, but instead of focusing only on price, Beyers advised companies to consider the trustworthiness of the company they will be hiring.

“When launching your mobile app, you only have one chance to make a great impression on your users,” said Beyers.

He said selecting the cheapest option typically results in a poor smartphone app and an unpleasant overall experience for its users.

“Software and mobile development are not just about working through a list of features – it is ensuring a world-class product which is a pleasure to use,” he said.

How to select a good development company

Beyers provided guidelines to South African businesses looking to develop a new smartphone app:

Select a South African development company which you can visit and do regular progress meetings with.

Look at the track record of the company and examples of apps which they have recently developed.

Ask the company about the qualifications and experience of the developers who will be working on your app.

Select the best company to develop your app, not just the cheapest one.

Beyers said businesses should see app development the same as open heart surgery, where selecting the cheapest quote is not a good idea.

He invited companies who are looking to develop a new smartphone app to contact Codehesion for guidance.

This article was published in partnership with Codehesion.