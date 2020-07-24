3 ways to stay entertained at home

The best way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect yourself, is to stay inside and limit social interaction. This leaves plenty of hours in the day to fill with activities.

If you feel trapped at home, completely at a loss to know how to spend your hours, and in search of ways to have a good time without going anywhere, read on. Here are three different ways of entertaining yourself while you’re stuck at home.

These activities will keep you busy, whether you want to be relaxed, challenged, or thrilled.

Binge your favourite TV show

There’s nothing quite like snuggling up under a blanket with some popcorn in front of the TV on a cold winter day. Now is the perfect time to binge watch some of the addictive TV shows offered through popular streaming services.

Pick a title that suits your mood – be transported back in time to an ancient era, curb your curiosity with an interesting documentary or indulge in some light-hearted comedy – the possibilities are endless. The bigger the screen, the better the experience!

Dance to your favourite music

Now that the gymnasiums are closed people are looking for alternative ways to get the blood pumping. Here’s a great way of making your workout fun – put on some tunes and break out your best dance moves.

Dancing solo in your living room to an 80s jam when no one is watching will not only help improve your physical health, it can also help combat depression, stress and anxiety. So go ahead, make movement laugh-out-loud fun! Pump up the volume, wave your arms over your head and lose yourself in the music.

Power up the gaming console

Beat the boredom with your favourite console game. Whether you like adrenaline-pumping first-person shooter games, mystery puzzle games or high-octane racing games, there’s something out there that will tickle your fancy.

One of the best things about gaming these days is that it allows you to connect with people. With a headset, you can chat with friends or even make new gaming friends online. Locking in on an engaging game will not only keep you goal-oriented but will make the hours fly by.

