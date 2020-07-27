TECNO CAMON 12 and Hipods H1 – The perfect bundle deal

TECNO has established itself in the South African market as a brand that offers great smartphones at remarkable prices.

Recently, TECNO launched the CAMON 12 smartphone, offering impressive specifications and features which ensure it dominates its competitors.

The CAMON 12 has a triple-lens rear camera system that uses AI and HDR to take great photos, while the front camera has dual flashes built into the screen to ensure your selfies look crisp.

This photographic brilliance is powered by a powerful octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Amazingly, the TECNO CAMON 12 is available for just R2,999 from a variety of leading South African retailers.

An amazing combo deal

The TECNO CAMON 12 is now also available as part of a post-paid bundle deal, offering even more value.

TECNO has partnered with Game to bundle the CAMON 12 smartphone, its Hipods H1 wireless earphones, and an SD card – all for just R179 per month.

Key to the incredible value of this deal are TECNO’s Hipods H1 wireless earphones.

The Hipods H1 earphones offer great audio quality to ensure you can watch your favourite movies or listen to your favourite songs in a full stereo experience.

They offer 5 hours of normal use on a single charge, and come with an efficient, portable charging case. This case makes it easy to carry your Hipods around with you and also simplifies the charging process.

Perhaps the most impressive feature of the Hipods H1, however, is their smart connectivity with TECNO smartphones.

As soon as you open your Hipods H1 case, they will automatically be detected by your TECNO smartphone and a pop-up connection interface will appear.

This allows you to start a connection between the Hipods and your TECNO smartphone instantly.

Get this deal

The TECNO CAMON 12 is an incredible smartphone and the Hipods H1 offer a great audio experience and impressive integration features.

Get both of these TECNO products, as well as an SD card for additional storage, for the incredible price of just R179 per month.

TECNO CAMON 12 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.52-inch HD+ Processor MT6762 2.0GHz Octa-core RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Main Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Cellular LTE Battery 4,000mAh

This article was published in partnership with TECNO.