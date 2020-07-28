How to engage with your customers across WhatsApp, SMS, and Chat

For businesses to provide an optimal engagement experience for their customers, they must offer them the ability to get quick and relevant responses on a platform of their choice.

To address the need for a true multichannel approach to customer communication, well-known food company Rich Products Corporation Africa has partnered with CM.com – a leading cloud communications provider.

The family-owned company offers products including cakes, pizza, desserts and specialty toppings which are used by restaurants, hotels and bakeries around the world.

Its portfolio includes creative solutions geared to help food industry professionals compete in the foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods segments.

To bolster this ability, Rich’s makes use of multiple cloud communication tools provided by CM.com.

WhatsApp Business Chatbot

Together with CM.com and Mobitainment, Rich’s developed a self-service chatbot for direct engagement with WhatsApp users.

The chatbot is designed with a customer-centric experience in mind, offering shorter responses to help users in their search for relevant and reliable information on-demand.

Users simply add Rich’s primary call centre number, 0860-0-74247 (RICHS) and start the interaction by sending “HELLO” via WhatsApp (connected via CM.com WhatsApp Business API) and the scripted bot continues the conversation.

Users can also opt-in via Rich’s website, which triggers an automated message via WhatsApp to confirm opt-in.

The Rich’s Africa chatbot lets users explore products, download programs, browse recipes, get assistance with queries, and much more.

For an example of the chatbot in action, watch the video below.

Customer Contact

The communication channels go beyond WhatsApp, however.

At the point where an operator would like to speak to a Rich’s Africa Associate, the conversation is handed over from the chatbot to a human agent to interact via CM.com’s Customer Contact platform.

Customer Contact is a single dashboard that provides customers the ability to communicate with your business via several messaging platforms.

This dashboard currently supports WhatsApp Business, Apple Business Chat, FB Messenger, Viber, Telegram, Twitter and SMS with email and voice being added in the very near future.

SMS and marketing campaigns

Rich’s is also using CM.com’s Campaigns web-based interface for sending out SMSs to notify employees about COVID-19 developments, and to introduce the WhatsApp Business bot to their customer database.

Campaigns is an easy and affordable way to send personalised messages via SMS and WhatsApp, to multiple contacts at once.

The solution is dedicated to non tech-savvy users who want to engage with customers in bulk whilst keeping messages personlised, without using an API.

This article was published in partnership with CM.com.