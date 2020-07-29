RSAWEB announces big product and price changes on Octotel network – Here’s what you need to know

Octotel’s decision to change their speeds and prices will affect all ISPs, who will in-turn have to change their package prices.

Traditionally, download speeds are much faster than upload speeds. This is called an asymmetric internet structure.

Octotel have opted to add more value to their offerings by adopting a symmetrical internet structure (except with their 1Gbps line), which in layman’s terms means that their lines will have the same upload and download speeds.

These changes will have a positive impact

Symmetrical speed structures provide the end-user with a more balanced and powerful package. They also provide customers with far better value for their money.

Here are some more benefits you can expect from RSAWEB & Octotel’s new symmetrical packages:

Clearer and stable video and voice calls

Work from home more effectively

Fulfil your child’s online learning and home-schooling needs

Better video and audio streaming capabilities

Clear, crisp VoIP calls

Faster upload speeds

Seamless upgrade – they’ll do it all for you

Less lag while gaming

Higher speed means lower ping

Learn more about how RSAWEB’s new symmetrical packages, created in response to Octotel’s new product and pricing structure, can add more value to your online experience

These are the changes happening to Octotel’s speeds:

All asymmetrical 10Mbps packages will be upgraded to symmetrical 15Mbps/15Mbps.

All asymmetrical 20Mbps packages will be upgraded to symmetrical 30Mbps/30Mbps.

All asymmetrical 100Mbps packages will be upgraded to symmetrical 100Mbps/100Mbps.

All asymmetrical 200Mbps packages will be upgraded to symmetrical 200Mbps/200Mbps.

Here’s how Octotel’s speed and product changes will affect RSAWEB’s existing fibre packages:

Changes to RSAWEB’s Octotel packages Old Package Speed (Download / Upload) Old Package Price New Package Speed (Download / Upload) New Package Price Speed Increase (Download / Upload) Savings per Megabit (Download / Upload) 10Mbps/5Mbps R575 15Mbps/15Mbps R695 + 5Mbps/10Mbps R11.17 less per Mbps / R68.67 less per Mbps 10Mbps/10Mbps R675 15Mbps/15Mbps R695 + 5Mbps/5Mbps R21.42 less per Mbps / R21.42 less per Mbps 20Mbps/5Mbps R745 30Mbps/30Mbps R895 + 10Mbps/25Mbps R7.42 less per Mbps / R119.17 less per Mbps 20Mbps/20Mbps R845 30Mbps/30Mbps R895 + 10Mbps/10Mbps R12.42 less per Mbps / R12.42 less per Mbps 100Mbps/25Mbps R995 100Mbps/100Mbps R1085 + 0Mbps/75Mbps R0.90 more per Mbps / R28.95 less per Mbps 100Mbps/100Mbps R1115 100Mbps/100Mbps R1085 No Change R0.30 less per Mbps / R0.30 less per Mbps 200Mbps/25Mbps R1195 200Mbps/200Mbps R1245 + 0Mbps/175Mbps R0.25 more per Mbps / R41.58 less per Mbps 200Mbps/200Mbps R1245 200Mbps/200Mbps R1245 No Change No Change 1000Mbps/100Mbps R1395 1000Mbps/100Mbps R1495 No Change R0.10 more per Mbps / R1.00 more per Mbps

RSAWEB told us that, “It is important to remember that these changes will affect all Octotel customers regardless of what ISP they are partnered with. With this said, we are doing our best to limit how this price increase will affect our customers, which is why we have provided them with a discount on the initial price that Octotel added on to each package.”

Here’s how RSAWEB are doing their best to limit how this price increase will affect their customers:

They are providing a discount on Octotel’s increased price.

In some cases, they have absorbed the costs completely.

They have even made one package option more affordable than before.

RSAWEB will seamlessly handle the upgrade for existing customers, pre-order customers, migrating customers, and customers awaiting installation at no added cost.

Get more bang for your buck with RSAWEB’s new symmetrical fibre packages

RSAWEB’s prices are still extremely competitive

Even with the slight rise in prices that they are forced to implement across their Octotel Fibre packages, RSAWEB still provide one of the most value-for-money connectivity services on the market.

In the table below, you can see RSAWEB’s new Octotel prices, highlighted in grey, compared to the current prices of their major competitors on lower speeds. This proves that RSAWEB is providing much better value for money – higher speeds, at a lower price.

Fibre price comparison 10/10 Mbps 15/15 Mbps 20/20 Mbps 30/30 Mbps 100/100 Mbps 200/25 Mbps 200/200 Mbps 1Gb/100 Mbps RSAWEB R675 R695 R845 R895 R1,085 R1,195 R1,245 R1,495 Competitor 1 R697 – R897 – R1,247 R1,497 R1,757 R1,997 Competitor 2 R709 – R909 – R1,219 R1,419 R1,519 R1,699 Competitor 3 R709 – R929 – R1,329 R1,329 R1,629 Competitor 4 R715 – R955 – R1,425 R1,445 R1,765 R2,515 Competitor 5 R718 – R877 – R1,160 – – – Competitor 6 R719 – R819 – R1,189 R1,149 R1,309 R1,399 Competitor 7 – R749 – R929 R1,099 – R1,399 R1,759

This article was published in partnership with RSAWEB.