RSAWEB announces big product and price changes on Octotel network – Here’s what you need to know

Octotel’s decision to change their speeds and prices will affect all ISPs, who will in-turn have to change their package prices.
Traditionally, download speeds are much faster than upload speeds. This is called an asymmetric internet structure.
Octotel have opted to add more value to their offerings by adopting a symmetrical internet structure (except with their 1Gbps line), which in layman’s terms means that their lines will have the same upload and download speeds.
These changes will have a positive impact
Symmetrical speed structures provide the end-user with a more balanced and powerful package. They also provide customers with far better value for their money.
Here are some more benefits you can expect from RSAWEB & Octotel’s new symmetrical packages:
- Clearer and stable video and voice calls
- Work from home more effectively
- Fulfil your child’s online learning and home-schooling needs
- Better video and audio streaming capabilities
- Clear, crisp VoIP calls
- Faster upload speeds
- Seamless upgrade – they’ll do it all for you
- Less lag while gaming
- Higher speed means lower ping
These are the changes happening to Octotel’s speeds:
- All asymmetrical 10Mbps packages will be upgraded to symmetrical 15Mbps/15Mbps.
- All asymmetrical 20Mbps packages will be upgraded to symmetrical 30Mbps/30Mbps.
- All asymmetrical 100Mbps packages will be upgraded to symmetrical 100Mbps/100Mbps.
- All asymmetrical 200Mbps packages will be upgraded to symmetrical 200Mbps/200Mbps.
Here’s how Octotel’s speed and product changes will affect RSAWEB’s existing fibre packages:
|Changes to RSAWEB’s Octotel packages
|Old Package Speed (Download / Upload)
|Old Package Price
|New Package Speed (Download / Upload)
|New Package Price
|Speed Increase (Download / Upload)
|Savings per Megabit (Download / Upload)
|10Mbps/5Mbps
|R575
|15Mbps/15Mbps
|R695
|+ 5Mbps/10Mbps
|R11.17 less per Mbps / R68.67 less per Mbps
|10Mbps/10Mbps
|R675
|15Mbps/15Mbps
|R695
|+ 5Mbps/5Mbps
|R21.42 less per Mbps / R21.42 less per Mbps
|20Mbps/5Mbps
|R745
|30Mbps/30Mbps
|R895
|+ 10Mbps/25Mbps
|R7.42 less per Mbps / R119.17 less per Mbps
|20Mbps/20Mbps
|R845
|30Mbps/30Mbps
|R895
|+ 10Mbps/10Mbps
|R12.42 less per Mbps / R12.42 less per Mbps
|100Mbps/25Mbps
|R995
|100Mbps/100Mbps
|R1085
|+ 0Mbps/75Mbps
|R0.90 more per Mbps / R28.95 less per Mbps
|100Mbps/100Mbps
|R1115
|100Mbps/100Mbps
|R1085
|No Change
|R0.30 less per Mbps / R0.30 less per Mbps
|200Mbps/25Mbps
|R1195
|200Mbps/200Mbps
|R1245
|+ 0Mbps/175Mbps
|R0.25 more per Mbps / R41.58 less per Mbps
|200Mbps/200Mbps
|R1245
|200Mbps/200Mbps
|R1245
|No Change
|No Change
|1000Mbps/100Mbps
|R1395
|1000Mbps/100Mbps
|R1495
|No Change
|R0.10 more per Mbps / R1.00 more per Mbps
RSAWEB told us that, “It is important to remember that these changes will affect all Octotel customers regardless of what ISP they are partnered with. With this said, we are doing our best to limit how this price increase will affect our customers, which is why we have provided them with a discount on the initial price that Octotel added on to each package.”
Here’s how RSAWEB are doing their best to limit how this price increase will affect their customers:
- They are providing a discount on Octotel’s increased price.
- In some cases, they have absorbed the costs completely.
- They have even made one package option more affordable than before.
- RSAWEB will seamlessly handle the upgrade for existing customers, pre-order customers, migrating customers, and customers awaiting installation at no added cost.
RSAWEB’s prices are still extremely competitive
Even with the slight rise in prices that they are forced to implement across their Octotel Fibre packages, RSAWEB still provide one of the most value-for-money connectivity services on the market.
In the table below, you can see RSAWEB’s new Octotel prices, highlighted in grey, compared to the current prices of their major competitors on lower speeds. This proves that RSAWEB is providing much better value for money – higher speeds, at a lower price.
|Fibre price comparison
|10/10 Mbps
|15/15 Mbps
|20/20 Mbps
|30/30 Mbps
|100/100 Mbps
|200/25 Mbps
|200/200 Mbps
|1Gb/100 Mbps
|RSAWEB
|R675
|R695
|R845
|R895
|R1,085
|R1,195
|R1,245
|R1,495
|Competitor 1
|R697
|–
|R897
|–
|R1,247
|R1,497
|R1,757
|R1,997
|Competitor 2
|R709
|–
|R909
|–
|R1,219
|R1,419
|R1,519
|R1,699
|Competitor 3
|R709
|–
|R929
|–
|R1,329
|R1,329
|R1,629
|Competitor 4
|R715
|–
|R955
|–
|R1,425
|R1,445
|R1,765
|R2,515
|Competitor 5
|R718
|–
|R877
|–
|R1,160
|–
|–
|–
|Competitor 6
|R719
|–
|R819
|–
|R1,189
|R1,149
|R1,309
|R1,399
|Competitor 7
|–
|R749
|–
|R929
|R1,099
|–
|R1,399
|R1,759
