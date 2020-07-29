Cell C Innovation Challenge reopens with first round of winners announced

Cell C has revealed the first group of winners in the Cell C Innovation Challenge.

After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Cell C Innovation Challenge relaunched on 3 July 2020.

The program, launched back in October of 2019 in partnership with the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA), gives applicants the chance to accelerate their businesses by pitching their ground-breaking ideas with the hope that Cell C and SEDA will support them.

The partnership opportunity consists of interest-free loans, mentorship, and the chance to work with Cell C as a supplier.

The programme has produced the first group of winners who are:

Khotso Maloi, Contre Group

Contre Group Thabo Moloi and Colin Malatji, Eagle Fleet Trading

Eagle Fleet Trading Remmone Modisakeng, TeamBix

TeamBix Kgothatso Mokobane

The winners presented digital, next-generation, and commercially-viable concepts and will each receive funding for their innovative projects – as well as mentorship and advice where required.

To learn more about their innovations, check out the videos below.

Thabo and Colin

Remmone

Khotso

Kgothatso Mokobane

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Amazing initiative

“This amazing initiative will open many more doors for many young innovators and we’re looking forward to seeing how successful they will be,” said Juliet Mhango, Cell C’s Chief Human Capital and Transformation Officer.

Cell C’s Innovation Challenge is still ongoing and open to new entrants. If you have an idea you want to develop head to the Cell C website, download the application form and other documents, and then simply follow the steps.

This article was published in partnership with Cell C.