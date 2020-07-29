What South African businesses need to know about the power of the cloud

Few people understand the full capabilities of cloud technology, and how it can be one of the biggest enablers of business growth.

Most cloud users see only the end-applications and services that are built on top of the cloud, including platforms like Dropbox, iCloud, Google Photos, Netflix and other online backup or storage services.

Some even understand that it allows you to use the hardware of someone else’s server located in a data centre as an alternative to self-hosted and managed on-premise servers for business applications.

The cloud is not just a convenient by-product of rapidly-growing broadband connectivity, however.

Business leaders must understand that the cloud is a completely different way of thinking about, incorporating and consuming IT infrastructure for business applications.

This new paradigm allows businesses to do things that would not have been possible or viable before.

Flex and scale according to your needs

Among a myriad of strategic business benefits, the cloud provides greater flexibility, scalability, security, reliability, and redundancy than on-premise solutions.

Businesses are able to buy the services and functions that they need, when they need them, and then stop using and paying for them when they are done. You no longer have to plan, purchase and build with 6-12 week lead times and over-capacity purchases.

Imagine having to generate a report for the board on 5TB of transaction data that has already been moved to archive on your on-premise hardware. Chances are that you would not have the necessary capacity or database and analytics licenses on hand to fulfil that request immediately.

Had you chosen to archive the data to the cloud, the request would be light work with only a couple of hours of processing time and no additional software licenses required. Your total bill would be less than R1,000.

Increase team efficiency

Probably the most visible benefit of cloud in current times, is how it enables teams to work from anywhere with reliable access to their business applications. Without doubt, companies that have embraced cloud have had an easier time coping with lockdown restrictions.

For remote work, the right cloud solution will empower your employees to access services at higher speeds and with improved reliability from wherever they may be working from.

Think of an idea over morning coffee, try it out before lunch

When you combine modern cloud tools with DevOps practices and leadership that encourages experimentation, businesses can be extremely agile. The critical part that is unlocked by cloud, is the ability to run lots of low-cost experiments, fast.

An illustration of this is a mobile app, built as a Proof-of-Concept for the Nigerian Government, to assist with the registration of citizens for National Identity Numbers.

Within 48-hours from receiving the brief a fully functioning mobile app was produced that had Facial Recognition and immediate scalability, based on building blocks of the AWS cloud. It’s easy when you can stand on the shoulders of giants.

To make the benefit of this approach more real, ask the question: Would it make you nervous if you knew your competitor was busy evaluating these capabilities?

Optimise your cloud strategy

The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for businesses to become digitally agile, and the cloud provides the powerful tools to achieve this.

The adoption of cloud is however a multi-faceted effort and requires buy-in and drive from executive and director level to succeed.

Additionally, organisational and cultural change needs to be included for optimal and ongoing results.

To best leverage these benefits of the cloud, companies should build their strategy with an experienced cloud solutions partner.

