Integrated security is key to HUAWEI Mobile Services

Mobile device security has become essential – just like home security has. With cellular devices literally becoming an extension of ourselves and our privacy, it is only fair that this information is stored and shielded appropriately.

HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) has therefore designed measures that will protect sensitive information stored on (and transmitted by) its laptops, smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other portable devices.

To ensure sufficient mobile device security, the technology giant incorporates its chip, device, and cloud capabilities. It also includes easy to use, smart, and secure HMS apps; a full portfolio of HMS Core and HMS Capability; as well as HMS Connect that is accessible to developers with corresponding IDE tools for development and testing.

When HMS creates its products, security is constantly a key capability. HMS apps have reassuring security measures, while developers can access HMS Core and its innovative security technologies and experiences when creating apps.

Throughout its lifecycle, HMS protects HUAWEI device users’ privacy and data, as well as provides a safety guide for developers on how to build secure and trustworthy apps by integrating HMS Core. Here is a list of security measures that HUAWEI has to protect consumers.

Chip-based hardware and operating system security

HUAWEI’s chip-based hardware and operating system (OS) security can effectively defend against software attacks initiated by attackers; preventing attackers from accessing the system and obtaining user data without authorisation.

It uses enhanced chip security as the foundation of its security capabilities. In this way, it protects users’ sensitive personal information while providing services.

Encryption and data protection

HMS safeguards user data, regardless of whether it is stored on the cloud or transmitted over the network, preventing malicious or unauthorised access to user information and applications. It positions user data protection as a key security design objective.

It provides secure login through HUAWEI ID while leveraging EMUI data protection capabilities. HMS has security encryption capabilities provided by the SE and trusted execution environment (TEE).

Moreover, it uses data protection technologies during service processing and data exchange; all while relying on E2E encryption, trust relationship authentication for the certificate chain, signature to prevent data tampering, and mutual trust between devices in a trust circle.

Network security

In addition to data protection on devices and in services, user data security protection on networks is also critical.

Protection methods include the use of secure and reliable encrypted channels to transmit data, trusted security management with access protection on the cloud, isolation through network partitions, border attack defence, and proactive detection of unauthorised access, encrypted data storage, and comprehensive access audits.

HMS Core (Developer Kits)

HMS Core provides open, on-cloud core services and capabilities, such as account, payment, push, and map services. These services and capabilities will help apps acquire more users, improve user activity, and achieve business success. HMS Core capabilities are exposed to global developers, helping them create high-quality apps and services.

Security and privacy certification and conformance

HMS has been certified by multiple international security authorities and complies with global applicable security and privacy laws and regulations. HUAWEI is committed to actively participating in the formulation of industry security standards in addition to making its own contributions to the sound development of the industry.

HUAWEI is focusing on dealing with the challenges faced by users, developers, and legislature in collaboration with its academic and industry partners – while adhering to its key objectives of protecting and empowering users. This is done by fortifying a foundation against emerging threats and preparing for any disruptive technology.

