IFS named a leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management

IFS has been recognised as an industry leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management and achieved the highest overall position for its ability to execute.

This success is due to the company’s long-term product investment strategy, as well as its focus on providing the best service to its customers.

IFS’s offering combines extensive real-time scheduling optimisation and an unmatched range of service management and field service capabilities.

This ensures it is the expert on managing the entire service lifecycle for businesses – including their mobile workforce, planning, service desk, contact centre, contracts, warranties, forward and reverse logistics, and depot repair tasks.

This also enables businesses to drive their digital transformation and growth.

IFS – A leader in FSM

2019 was a particularly successful year for IFS, as it completed its acquisition of Astea International and grew its FSM business by 51% year-on-year.

Being recognised as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant therefore serves as confirmation that IFS continues to grow its influence within the FSM market.

“Being once again positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management is, in my opinion, an important validation of our unwavering commitment to enabling our customers to power their growth through service,” said president of IFS Service Management Marne Martin.

“As we continue to tackle the challenges of 2020 together with our partner ecosystem, our focus remains firmly on empowering our customers to accelerate revenue generation and deliver on digital transformation goals with intelligent service solutions that encompass every business process within the complete service value chain.”

Managing director of IFS Africa Emma Murray said that while times may be difficult in South Africa, digitisation provides the tools for businesses to become more efficient, targeted, and successful.

“Efficiency at every level is core to many companies’ success, and this is a focus of our field service management software,” said Murray.

“Placement in the Leader’s quadrant for the 5th consecutive time is a testament to our expertise in delivering a world-class solution that delivers on this value proposition to our customers across a broad range of industries and is something many South African enterprises need.”

How the Magic Quadrant works

To be included on the Gartner Magic Quadrant, FSM vendors must fit specific criteria relating to their market presence and momentum, as well as their short-term viability.

Those that fit the criteria are then judged on two chief attributes – the completeness of their vision, and their ability to execute.

Both of these attributes are determined through a range of evaluation criteria and are represented on a quadrant-formatted graph within the report.

14 brands are included in the most recent Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management, with five of these qualifying as leaders in the FSM industry – including IFS.

Click here to download the Gartner Magic Quadrant report.

This article was published in partnership with IFS.