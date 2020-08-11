Huawei P40 Lite 5G launches in South Africa – The first affordable 5G smartphone

Huawei has launched the P40 Lite 5G in South Africa, making it the first company to bring a powerful but affordable 5G smartphone to the country.

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G sports a similar design to its LTE variant which was launched earlier this year, but with the marked upgrade of 5G connectivity powered by its new Kirin 820 chipset.

It also sports a number of hardware upgrades, the most significant of which are its overhauled rear camera system and larger display with smaller bezels.

The new Huawei P40 Lite also sports a beautifully textured 3D glass surface on the rear of its chassis, into which is set its AI-powered quad-camera system.

Huawei’s new AI quad-camera system it has implemented on the P40 Lite 5G comprises a 64MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP bokeh camera, 2MP macro camera.

This cutting-edge camera system boasts support for slow-motion video recording at 960 frames-per-second, dual-view video, and 4K video.

The front-facing camera also delivers high-fidelity images, combining a high-quality sensor with the BM3D denoising algorithm to offer great photos in any lighting conditions.

Like the 4G version of the Huawei P40 Lite, the P40 Lite 5G supports 40W fast-charging, which means its battery can be charged to 70% in just half an hour.

The smartphone runs Huawei’s EMUI 10.1 operating system on Android 10 with Huawei Mobile Services.

Affordable 5G for South Africa

Huawei’s P40 Lite 5G brings a number of improvements to P40 Lite fans, but the most important feature of the device is its support for high-speed 5G network connectivity.

Thanks to its powerful Kirin 820 system-on-chip, the P40 Lite 5G can offer the same reliable and high-performance 5G network performance as the flagship P40 series smartphones launched earlier this year.

Huawei is renowned for its leading 5G connectivity, and the P40 Lite 5G continues this trend – offering both pure 5G and dual SIM 4G + 5G connectivity options.

This is great news for South Africans, as the P40 Lite 5G is the first mid-range device to offer affordable 5G connectivity in the country.

MTN and Vodacom both recently launched 5G mobile networks in South Africa, making the P40 Lite 5G the ideal purchase for local buyers who want to try out the next-generation mobile connectivity technology.

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G is available now for R9,499 from the Huawei Store.

Specifications

The full specifications of the Huawei P40 Lite 5G are detailed below.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G OS Android 10.0 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 16MP Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Biometrics Fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Network 5G Battery 4,000mAh 40W SuperCharge

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.