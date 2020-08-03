Huawei MateBook D – Why this should be your next laptop

Huawei’s MateBook D laptops are launching in South Africa, bringing the perfect blend of power, portability, and style.

The MateBook D 14 and D 15 are available for pre-order from the Huawei Store for R13,499.

These new devices will then ship to customers from 7 August 2020.

The local availability of the Huawei MateBook D is great news for South Africans looking for a high-end laptop at an attractive price.

Like previous Huawei MateBook models, the MateBook D 14 and D 15 pack a powerful selection of high-end components into a slim and stylish chassis with a premium finish.

Powerful hardware

Whether it is the attractive price point or the high-end hardware, there are many reasons to buy a new Huawei MateBook D laptop.

Their ultra-slim and portable chassis and powerful hardware are combined with a FullView display design, which means the display stretches right to the edge of the frame.

This delivers an impressive screen-to-body ratio.

Both the MateBook D 14 and D 15 also support fast charging with their bundled 65W USB Type-C charger, and the charger can also be used to charge your Huawei smartphone.

Furthermore, the laptops support an even easier way to transfer files thanks to the power and accessibility of Huawei Share.

With a simple tap of your smartphone on your MateBook laptop, your phone screen will appear on your laptop – allowing you to easily transfer files, access messages, and more.

For additional security and rapid authentication, the MateBook D laptops have a fingerprint sensor built into their power button.

This feature is integrated with Windows Hello, which is available as part of the devices’ Windows 10 operating system.

Cutting-edge design

The MateBook D 14 and D 15’s lightweight design and impressive battery life make them ideal for students or professionals on the go.

One of the highlights of the laptop’s sleek design is its innovative recessed camera, which is disguised as a key on the laptop’s keyboard.

Pressing the camera key causes it to rise up, and it can be flipped down again to ensure optimal security.

The MateBook D laptops are powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 3500U mobile chipset, which boasts four physical CPU cores and eight threads, as well as a boost clock of up to 3.7GHz.

Both laptops also sport Vega 8 Graphics, with eight physical graphics cores and a clock speed of 1,200MHz.

Other impressive hardware features include a 256GB SSD for high-speed storage and 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

Specifications

The specifications of the Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15 are shown below.

Specifications MateBook D 14 MateBook D 15 Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Display 14.0-inch Full HD 15.6-inch Full HD CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3500U AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Graphics RAM 8GB DDR4 8GB DDR4 Storage 256GB SSD 256GB SSD Ports USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm jack, 1x Ethernet USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm jack, 1x Ethernet Battery 56Wh 42Wh Dimension 322.3 x 214.6 x 15.9 mm (1.38kg) 357.4 x 229.5 x 16.95 mm (1.53kg) Price R13,499 R13,499

MateBook D 14

MateBook D 15

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.