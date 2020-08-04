5 reasons you should buy the Huawei P40 Lite 5G

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G – the latest addition to the Huawei P40 range – is a great smartphone that offers impressive benefits over its previous-generation competitors.

As South Africans look to take advantage of the new 5G networks offered by mobile networks such as Vodacom and MTN, the P40 Lite 5G is a great choice.

There are many reasons to buy the Huawei P40 Lite 5G – here are five of the best.

1. Affordable 5G

5G is the future of connectivity, but most of the 5G smartphones available in South Africa cost an exorbitant amount of money.

The Huawei P40 Lite is a great option for those who can’t justify forking out R25,000 on a flagship smartphone, but still want the benefits of 5G.

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G is available for just R9,499 on the Huawei Online Store.

2. Great performance

The P40 Lite 5G offers incredible specifications.

It boasts an octa-core Kirin 820 CPU which provides great processing performance, while 6GB of RAM and 128GB memory are great value at this price.

The 128GB internal storage is complemented by up to 256GB of external memory capacity, while a 4,000mAh battery will keep your smartphone powered throughout the day.

3. Impressive photography

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G packs an impressive quad-lens rear camera system to ensure you take the best photos.

A 64MP primary lens is complemented by an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP lens for Bokeh effect, and a 2MP macro lens.

It also offers 6x digital zoom, which makes it easy to take pictures from a distance, as well as Super Night Mode.

Super Night Mode means you don’t need to place your phone on a tripod to capture the long exposure photographs needed in the dark.

The front camera then comprises a 16MP sensor that offers great colour reproduction and detail.

It also uses AI to recognise lighting and shadows in the surroundings and optimises the image accordingly.

Read more about this impressive camera here.

4. Tons of features

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G offers a host of great features that makes the phone easy to use.

MeeTime offers users the ability to hold Full HD video calls between users with Huawei devices, as well as share their screens and link to third-party devices.

GPU Turbo technology improves the user’s mobile gaming experience by using AI processing to offer higher framerates, lower ping, and improved performance.

It also uses the smartphone’s battery more efficiently, which makes the P40 Lite 5G a great phone for those who are enthusiastic gamers while on the move.

Huawei’s smart digital assistant, Celia, is also expected to be supported in South Africa in the future.

Learn more about these great features here.

5. Display

Huawei smartphones pride themselves on their high-quality displays, and the P40 Lite 5G is no exception.

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G boasts a 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 Full HD display which offers crisp image and video viewing.

It boasts 16.7 million colours and a wide colour gamut of 96%.

Buy the Huawei P40 Lite 5G

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G is now available in South Africa.

You can buy it from the Huawei Online Store for just R9,499.

When you buy the P40 Lite 5G from the Huawei Online Store, you will also get FreeLace earphones and a 40W supercharge charger for free.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G OS Android 10.0 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 16MP Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Biometrics Fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Network 5G Battery 4,000mAh – 40W SuperCharge

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.