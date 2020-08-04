ADSL is getting cut off soon – Move to fibre now

Openserve has notified ISPs that it will terminate DSL and copper services in areas which are already covered by fibre networks on 1 September 2020.

“To this end, we will therefore be discontinuing all existing DSL and Openserve Copper Connect (OCC) services in these areas,” Openserve said.

What this means, in simple terms, is that many ADSL subscribers will have to migrate to fibre by next month.

You can see the full list of areas affected here.

Even if your area is not affected, it is still a good idea to move to fibre – as it offers higher speeds and a more reliable connection.

Fibre is particularly suitable for using bandwidth-intensive services like Netflix and YouTube without data usage concerns.

It is also great to support work-from-home activities like video conferencing, using online productivity tools, and access online learning resources.

The biggest benefit, however, is affordability. Uncapped fibre products are much cheaper than comparable ADSL, VDSL, or wireless options.

Upgrade from ADSL to fibre now

Supersonic is a great option for ADSL users who need to move to fibre. They offer affordable uncapped fibre-to-the-home services and make it very easy to get online.

For those who cannot get fibre, Supersonic offers fixed-LTE products over MTN’s award-winning network, starting at only R249 per month.

To find out more about moving from ADSL to fibre or fixed-LTE, complete the form below.

This article was published in partnership with Supersonic.