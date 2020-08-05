Position yourself for the future by becoming fully cloud-enabled

By Howard Feldman, Head of Synthesis Marketing and People

Six months into 2020 and many of us are still dazed. The year that began with all elements of hope and anticipations wasted little time in showing the world who was boss.

We joked about 2020 vision until we got bored of our humour, which is about the time when the year turned deadly serious.

There has been a massive amount of discussion about what a “post-COVID” world will look like. We have been told that there is a “new normal” and that the times are “unprecedented”.

All this might be true, but it does little to assist businesses to plan for a future that is murky and without a clear structure.

There are multiple ways in which companies could place themselves in a better position to face the future. One such way is to make sure that they are fully cloud-enabled.

Technology solutions that have a real, measurable business impact

Two decades of providing software solutions for blue-chip financial services companies means that Synthesis understands that in a connected world, technical innovation and business innovation are increasingly interchangeable.

This means that any change must translate business value into technology solutions that have a real, measurable business impact.

With the arrival of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in South Africa, leveraging the benefits of cloud to realise business value, just got easier.

To keep customers safe, contain costs, and ensure reliability, AWS introduced the Well-Architected Framework as well as a partner programme for conducting reviews.

As an Advanced Consulting Partner, we’re proud to be a part of this Review programme and how it’s helping our customers every day.

The idea behind the Well-Architected Review is to assess and remediate against the five architectural pillars of security, cost optimisation, performance efficiency, operational excellence and reliability for your cloud workloads.

Additionally, Synthesis will advise on options to effectively realise business value in your cloud investment.

It’s an extensive exercise that will equip your company with a best practice strategy and approach to becoming truly cloud-native.

The best part is that, with Synthesis, the Well-Architected Review, valued at R90,000 is free to a limited amount of qualified companies and we’ve included a free three-month subscription to our SaaS monitoring and security product, Unomia. With Unomia, you get continual monitoring of your AWS cloud environment against the five Well-Architected pillars.

The Synthesis Well-Architected offering, along with AWS, is an exciting option for anyone with an eye on the future.

This article was published in partnership with Synthesis.