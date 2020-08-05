How online learning will impact your Workplace Skills Plans

By Jannie Heyneke, Operations Executive of Wits DigitalCampus

A well-developed Workplace Skills Plans (WSP) that is linked to your overall business strategy will benefit your organisation significantly and when executed, will drive skills development, B-BBEE, and more importantly the performance of individuals and the company.

It is also crucial to submit your WSP and Annual Training Report (ATR) to obtain grants from your SETA to use for training employees. This is also required from a B-BBEE scorecard perspective.

In order for a company to receive points on the B-BBEE Skills Development (SD) Element scorecard the following criteria must be fulfilled:

SETA approved WSP, an Annual Training Report and a Pivotal Report.

Implementation of Priority Skills programme generally, and more specifically, for black people.

Companies that do not have all the above information in order at the time of their B-BBEE audit will not be able to attain any of the SD Element points on their scorecard.

WSP and online accredited learning

To what extent will digital and online learning be featuring in the implementation of your WSP for the coming year?

Several recent discussions with Wits’s clients have shown the struggle that exists with classroom training.

Not only are these clients concerned given the constraints of the lockdown, but they feel that face-to-face training may just not be feasible in the foreseeable future – while out-of-office training can be invasive on operations.

Many of these clients have embraced online learning having seen the benefits thereof and have confirmed that this form of learning will be at the heart of their training delivery in the coming year.

Wits DigitalCampus has worked with numerous companies where we have delivered our Wits-accredited online short courses and had these recognised in Category B of the SD element of the B-BBEE scorecard.

Our courses are tailored to address business struggles, skills, and capability gaps that exist today and into the future.

Companies don’t want to simply tick a box – they’re seeking relevant learning experiences that will ensure employees are upskilled in critical skills, that they build the required capability, and that they meet business needs with a sustainable, results-driven solution.

While online learning can be quite daunting, we have seen exciting results in our business over the last couple of years.

We believe that part of the reason behind our 90%+ retention and pass rates and constant positive feedback is due to some of the magic that happens in the background.

One of these magic elements is our high-touch-learning-journey support team. Digital, online learning cannot be successful without the personal, human touch.

This belief underpins everything that we at DigitalCampus do as we undertake the learner journey with each learner to ensure their success.

This article was published in partnership with Wits DigitalCampus.