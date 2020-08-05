Gold keeps soaring higher – Here’s how to invest

There seems to be no stopping gold as its price continues to soar higher. Gold has returned over 30% in 2020 and over 45% over the last year.

The ‘smart money’ – hedge funds, family offices, and investment banks – continue to drive its price higher with a record-breaking 3,235 tons of the precious metal bought in 2020 alone.

Meanwhile, the U.S economy has seen its worst quarterly GDP drop in history, dropping a mammoth 33% in Q2.

So, what’s going on?

July marked gold’s fifth straight month of gains and its best month since 2016 with prices hitting a new all time high of $1,900 per ounce at the end of last week and then again earlier this week with the price hitting $2,005 per ounce.

Notching a new milestone in a bull run that began in late 2018 and has gathered momentum during the coronavirus pandemic. Investors, concerned by the ongoing pandemic and worsening US-China relations, turned to their investment of choice in times of uncertainty on Monday, pushing the price of gold to its highest level ever.

What does this mean?

Coronavirus seems to be getting worse in the US, which partly explains why the country’s government is aiming to announce another $1 trillion of support for workers and the economy.

One possible result of all this spending, combined with unlimited central bank support, is rapidly rising inflation: more money sloshing around in the economy could see prices for goods and services rise quickly when demand returns, in turn eroding both the value of cash and the regular income paid by bonds.

Investors think that’s an environment that’ll suit gold, and they’ve been buying up the shiny metal in droves.



Is now the time to invest?

New York investment bank Goldman Sachs is raising its price target for gold while sounding the alarm about risks to the U.S. dollar.

In a note to clients Tuesday, the bank reaffirmed its position of gold being “the currency of last resort” amid uncertain economic conditions, raising its price target for gold to $2,300 per ounce after a surge to record levels earlier this week.

The bank tied the metal’s rally to a “potential shift in the U.S. Fed towards an inflationary bias against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, elevated U.S. domestic political and social uncertainty and a second wave of COVID-19 related infection.”

“Combined with a record level of debt accumulation by the U.S. government, real concerns around the longevity of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency have started to emerge,” the note explained.

“Gold is the currency of last resort, particularly in an environment like the current one where governments are debasing their fiat currencies and pushing real interest rates to all-time lows,” the bank said. “With more downside expected in U.S. real interest rates, we are once again reiterating our long gold recommendation from March.”

Sean Sanders, the CEO of Revix, added “While gold hasn’t been among the more attractive areas to have put capital over the last 15 years, today you’ve got a big safety play underway. Think ahead to what the world will look like in 2 or 3 years time with all this new money floating around and ask yourself whether you would rather hold rands or gold?”

