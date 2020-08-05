Introducing the Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh

How we use the Internet and what we use it for has evolved considerably over the past few years.

The Internet now enables us to work from home, stream our favorite shows and even homeschool the kids. But these tasks all have one thing in common – we need reliable, fast, and trustworthy Wi-Fi in order to do them effectively.

The key to having the best Internet experience has consistently been dependent on the router you use. A router needs to provide sufficient coverage to every corner of your home, delivering a buffer-free experience everywhere.

With this in mind, Huawei recently unveiled the Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh solution, which provides a Wi-Fi network system that is fast, versatile, and stable.

Huawei WS5200 V2 Wi-Fi Mesh solution

Huawei Mesh Wi-Fi is achieved by using two or more fibre routers to create a seamless network.

Huawei Mesh routers capture signal more rapidly and send stronger Wi-Fi signals that can cover up to 100m2 per router.

How is Mesh different from your traditional router and Wi-Fi extenders?

Conventional routers are designed to keep your device connected at all times. These routers, at times, provide limited coverage that becomes spotty the further you move away from the router.

This means that even if your device is connected at a range where performance suffers, it will remain connected to the main router, impacting Wi-Fi performance.

People often try to fix this problem by adding an extender. Although these may give you a bit more range, the performance will still be sub-par because the signal being boosted is weak to begin with.

As a result, pairing a router and extender in your home does not guarantee better quality Wi-Fi. Both options – standard router and extender – may result in dropped connections. Luckily, mesh networking solves these annoying Wi-Fi woes.

The Huawei Mesh network provides coverage throughout the home and ensures a consistently strong blanket-signal in every room.

The solution enables you to simultaneously connect up to 64 different devices, such as phones, tablets, or notebooks, and still provide a stable connection for each device.

The innovative and high-performance antennas are broadened and foldable, which allows them to bring various Wi-Fi signals together.

The Mesh automatically steers devices to the most appropriate band, based on location, distance and device type, priotitising the bolstered 5GHz band where possible.

This enables the routers to form one wireless network and ensures your devices automatically connect to the fastest and strongest frequency based on your location while moving around in your home or office.

WS5200 Networking for different home types

Huawei AI Life App – Upgrade your life with AI

The new Huawei Mesh solution is managed through the Huawei AI LIFE App. Using this app, you can control who is connected to your Wi-Fi, create guest Wi-Fi networks, configure parental control and change your Wi-Fi passwords.

Users will also be able to run network diagnostics to pinpoint interference, weak signals and connection problems.

This may sound too good to be true but with the Huawei AI LIFE APP, you have the power to manage your smart devices and routers directly from your mobile phone or tablet.

The Huawei AI LIFE app is available from the Huawei AppGallery, Google Play Store, and Apple’s App Store. You can also scan the QR code at the bottom of your device.

WS5200 V2 product specification

The Huawei WiFi WS5200 V2 is equipped with a Huawei dual-core 800MHz processor and twice the RAM of conventional routers, which vastly increases the performance demands of the modern user.

Compared with the previous generation, the powerful CPU upgrade provides a stable connection for more devices and more services simultaneously. The GE ports also meet the access requirements of Gigabit Fibre.

The external four 5dBi high-performance antennas provide better signal, while the Huawei WiFi WS5200 also supports Huawei SmartHome App management.

Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh WS5200 V2 WLAN 802.11ac 2*2 & 802.11n 2*2,1200Mbps WAN 1x GE port LAN 3x GE ports BUTTONS H-Button One-key pairing WPS compatible, Independent Reset POWER 100~240V AC；12V DC 1 A consumption<12W APP Huawei SmartHome APP DIMENSIONS 205 mm x 120 mm x 36.8 mm SOFTWARE 802.11v & 802.11s protocol,PPPoE /DHCP/static IP address WAN connection methods, Wi-Fi timer, Guest Wi-Fi, Device speed limiting, Parental control VPN pass through, DMZ/virtual server SECURITY Anti-brute force algorithmsWPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK Wi-Fi encryption Firewall DMZ, PAP/CHAP, DoS attack protection

WS5200 V2 Mesh product highlights

1. Dual-core 800MHz CPU for high performance

Equipped with Huawei dual-core 800MHz processor, breaking the CPU bottleneck. Wi-Fi performance is significantly improved compared to the previous generation.

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi is improved 60%, and 5GHz Wi-Fi is improved 25%.

2. Four 5dBi high performance antennas for better coverage

3. Wi-Fi AC1200 Dual-band Auto-selection

Automatically connects to the best Wi-Fi frequency (2.4GHz/5GHz) based on to the location of the device.

4. Gigabit Ethernet Ports

The FE router has gradually failed to meet the needs of high bandwidth of users.

The WS5200 is equipped with full GE ports can meet the access requirements for 100+Mbps broadband users.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.