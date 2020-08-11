4 reasons the Huawei MateBook D is a must-have laptop

Huawei has launched its powerful and affordable MateBook D laptops in South Africa.

The laptops offer exceptional designs, packed with high-performance hardware and innovative features which enable optimal productivity.

With a great price, the MateBook D is ideal for students or young professionals who require a laptop that can help them get the job done from without breaking the bank.

It comes in two size options – the MateBook D 14 and D 15 – which feature 14-inch and 15.6-inch displays, respectively.

Here are the top four reasons why should make the MateBook D your next laptop.

Compact and lightweight design

The MateBook D features an ultra-slim, lightweight design, allowing you to transport and use it anywhere with ease.

The 14-inch model measures a mere 15.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.38kg, while the MateBook D 15 is only slightly thicker at 16.9mm and weighs 1.62kg.

Its metal chassis then not only ensures great durability, but adds a stylish and professional aesthetic that is sure to be a hit with your classmates or colleagues.

The visual experience is made all the better with its FullView HD Display, placed into a panel with ultra-narrow bezels.

Powerful hardware

When it comes to performance, the MateBook D will ensure you are able to reach peak productivity anywhere and at all times.

Both models are powered by the highly-popular AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, which boasts four cores and eight threads, with a maximum clock speed of 3.8GHz.

This comes paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a super-fast 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD.

For graphical prowess, users get a Radeon Vega 8 integrated GPU, which provides solid performance for light gaming and support for 4K external output.

Long battery life and easy charging

Huawei is well-reputed for making smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets which offer superior battery endurance to their rivals.

This is no different for its laptops, with the MateBook D 14’s 56Wh battery capable of powering the system for up to 14 hours while connected to Wi-Fi.

The MateBook D 15 comes with an efficient 42Wh battery pack, which puts out 8 hours in the same circumstances.

Charging the laptop while on the go is simple, with the compact 65W charging adapter and USB-C cable small enough to carry in your pocket.

With fast charging capabilities, you’ll be able to take the battery on either laptop from 0% to 50% in around 30 minutes.

Security features

In our digital era where data protection is of great importance, MateBook D owners will benefit from enhanced security features.

To start with, the power button sports a built-in fingerprint reader for easy and secure biometric unlocking and log in.

The MateBook D’s webcam is also well protected, and features an innovative recessed design which sees the camera built into the keyboard.

A single press pops the camera up when you need it, and after you’re done, you can just flip it down again to prevent any potential remote access or security breaches.

Buy now

The MateBook D 14 and D 15 are available from R13,499 on the Huawei Online Store and selected retailers, including:

Incredible Connection

Computer Mania

Takealot

Evetech

Rentoza

Hirsch’s

Vodacom

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.