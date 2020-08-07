Why going digital is key to the success of your business

Digital Transformation involves businesses becoming more responsive, agile, competitive, and resilient in ever-evolving operational environments.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and with many industries still in lockdown, more companies have explored the digital options for continuing their operations.

Complete digital transformation, however, involves a series of changes which impact a business across different departments and processes.

The journey

Head of Solutions Engineering at SYSPRO Africa Deirdré Fryer explains the key to effective digital transformation is that its results must offer value to the business.

Typically, the digital transformation journey begins with digitisation – the process of storing data digitally.

This involves the conversion of physical information such as paper-based records, customer and client databases, business policies, operational practices, and other information in a digital format.

Next, the digitalisation of the business is undertaken, the process through which digital technologies – including apps, the cloud and AI – are used to enable or improve business models and processes.

Digital transformation is achieved by coordinating digitisation and digitalisation changes at scale, diffused through all aspects of the business.

The reasons

Fryer explained that a key driver of digital transformation was the development of a “Right Now” culture.

“We’ve become really used to getting information at our fingertips, at the click of a button, and we expect the same for product, service, and delivery,” she noted.

“Our clients – whether they are consumers or another business – want things faster.”

This is particularly evident in ecommerce – where the focus is on getting things out of the warehouse quicker – and in supply chain management, which prioritises faster replenishment of stock levels to keep up with ever-growing demand.

Another key contributor is globalisation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how integrated the business world is, and how interdependent and reliant different countries are on each other.

Additionally, the Internet has empowered customers with more choice, access to information, and platforms to share their experiences with businesses and influence sales.

SYSPRO Digital Transformation series

While many industries and business leaders are already experiencing the benefits of digitalisation, a large number of organisations have yet to embark on their digital journeys.

To remain relevant in the era of industry 4.0, companies must embrace and adopt emerging technologies that will allow them to thrive in the years to come.

To ensure that your business does not undertake a costly digital transformation journey which provides minimal value, it is best to consult with the experts in digital and software solutions.

SYSPRO, together with leading industry experts such as Arthur Goldstuck and the IDC, is hosting a webinar series about what digital transformation looks like, and elements to consider to ensure its success in your business.

The schedule for this exciting series is below.

Episode Date Time Topic 1 19 August 2020 9:00-12:00 Is your business a digital immigrant or digital native? 2 2 September 2020 9:00-10:30 Why Cloud is an important tool for your digital journey. 3 16 September 2020 9:00-10:30 Digitalisation driving automation. 4 30 September 2020 9:00-10:30 Digital Citizens are people too.

Click here to register for SYSPRO’s Digital Transformation web series.

This article was published in partnership with Syspro.