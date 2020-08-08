New cloud-based system saves businesses money and keep staff connected

Euphoria Telecom’s new cloud-based telecommunications systems provide an affordable way for businesses to stay connected and support clients telephonically.

The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly changed the way businesses operate with many employees working from home.

The new work-from-home environment has been challenging for many businesses, especially those who rely on employees to support clients telephonically.

Good news is that Euphoria Telecom’s cloud-based VoIP platform is a perfect solution to support remote working and keep employees connected.

The platform automatically routes calls and the destination of incoming calls can be changed at the click of a mouse.

There is also no need to invest in expensive equipment. Your team can use a VoIP handset, a mobile app, or Euphoria’s browser phone to connect to the system.

Other benefits of the system include call tracking, support call resolution, SLA performance, and virtual conference support.

Find out how this can help your business

Pricing for Euphoria Telecom’s new cloud-based telecommunications systems starts at only R65 per extension per month.

Businesses have the option of prepaid and post-paid billing and can add phone rental as part of the contract.

This article was published in partnership with Euphoria Telecom.