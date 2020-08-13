What South Africans really want from companies when it comes to customer service

Fast response times and being able to speak to a “human” are two of the most important factors for South African consumers when they deal with a local business.
This is according to the 2020 South African Customer Experience Survey, conducted in partnership with Zendesk.
The survey was taken by 1,844 tech-savvy South Africans during July 2020.
When asked in which areas South African businesses need to improve their customer experience, 71% of respondents stated that companies must responds faster to their customer service queries.
55% of respondents also stated that companies need to make it easier for them to find information on their website, while 48% of respondents said companies must offer more channels for them to contact a customer service agent.
Speaking to a human
While chat-bots and online automated responses have been taken up by many companies in recent years, consumers still value speaking to a human when contacting a company.
When asked “How important is it to you to connect with a human when communicating with a business?”, 48% of respondents said it was “really important” to them – while 28% said it was “important”.
Only 16% of respondents said it was “kind of important, while 5% said it was “not important at all” that they speak to a human when contacting a company.
In addition to the above, the full report contains insights into:
- How satisfied South Africans are with the customer experience of the businesses they buy from.
- Which customer service channels are the most popular.
- The impact good customer service has on whether a consumer will buy from a business again.
- What frustrates consumers the most about customer service.
- The value of “self-service” from a business.
- Where South African businesses need to improve.
- How quickly consumers expect a response after contacting a business.
- Which South African companies provide the best customer service.
This article was published in partnership with Zendesk.