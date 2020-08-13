What South Africans really want from companies when it comes to customer service

Fast response times and being able to speak to a “human” are two of the most important factors for South African consumers when they deal with a local business.

This is according to the 2020 South African Customer Experience Survey, conducted in partnership with Zendesk.

The survey was taken by 1,844 tech-savvy South Africans during July 2020.

When asked in which areas South African businesses need to improve their customer experience, 71% of respondents stated that companies must responds faster to their customer service queries.

55% of respondents also stated that companies need to make it easier for them to find information on their website, while 48% of respondents said companies must offer more channels for them to contact a customer service agent.

Speaking to a human

While chat-bots and online automated responses have been taken up by many companies in recent years, consumers still value speaking to a human when contacting a company.

When asked “How important is it to you to connect with a human when communicating with a business?”, 48% of respondents said it was “really important” to them – while 28% said it was “important”.

Only 16% of respondents said it was “kind of important, while 5% said it was “not important at all” that they speak to a human when contacting a company.

Download the full report

The full 2020 South African Customer Experience Report, which contains a range of insights into the South African market, is available to download for free using the form below.

In addition to the above, the full report contains insights into:

How satisfied South Africans are with the customer experience of the businesses they buy from.

Which customer service channels are the most popular.

The impact good customer service has on whether a consumer will buy from a business again.

What frustrates consumers the most about customer service.

The value of “self-service” from a business.

Where South African businesses need to improve.

How quickly consumers expect a response after contacting a business.

Which South African companies provide the best customer service.

To download the 2020 South African Customer Experience Report, complete the form below.

This article was published in partnership with Zendesk.