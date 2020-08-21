Hisense Laser TVs – Unmatched immersion that is easy on your eyes

Hisense Laser TVs combine the latest in projection technology, convenient design, and massive screens to offer an unparalleled and immersive viewing experience at home.

It’s no wonder then that Laser TVs have been flying off the shelves, with strong sales globally in June 2020.

The TVs are particularly popular in South Africa, which recorded the second-highest number of sales of Laser TVs of any country worldwide during the month.

Hisense Laser TVs employ a single near-field projector unit with a short throw distance, allowing it to be placed close to the included ambient light rejection (ALR) screen.

Its X-Fusion laser light then produces a 4K (3,820 x 2,160) resolution to provide a sharp and detailed picture with over 8 million pixels on display.

Its laser engine also employs DLP Theatre Technology and Hisense patented technologies, which offer focussed detail and high brightness that was previously only available in cinemas.

This is made all the better by Hisense’s Pure Colour technology, which is capable of producing over 1 billion colours with accuracy. ­

How conventional TVs harm your eyes

A massive display can be great for watching your favourite shows, but consumers must be aware of the dangers of the impact of LED-based artificial lighting and LCD-backlit systems.

People are spending more and more time looking at electronic screens, with the average person now spending nine hours in front of these displays every day.

This leads to eye strain and irritation, and can also cause blurred vision or headaches in severe cases.

The reason for this is blue light, also referred to as high-energy visible (HEV) light, which is produced by electronic displays.

As blue light possesses the shortest wavelength in the visible spectrum, it produces the highest amount of energy.

Clinical studies have confirmed that long-term exposure to HEV light can cause photochemical damage to retinal cell physiology, which could lead to premature aging of the retina.

Blue light is particularly harmful to children’s eyes, which are still in development.

While only 1% of blue light can reach the retina of an adult’s eye, more than 15% can reach a child’s retina.

Filters

Blue Light wavelengths measure between 380nm to 500nm.

To protect your vision, it is important to block or filter the wavelengths between 415nm and 460nm in particular.

Within this range, peak wavelengths measuring 435 to 440nm are the most harmful.

In order to limit blue light exposure, LED and LCD TV makers use software-based filters which shift the colour to a warmer hue.

However, this results in a yellowish tint which degrades the overall image experience.

How Laser TVs differ

Hisense Laser TVs offer an eye-friendly display with less harmful blue light exposure without sacrificing picture quality.

Laser TVs use a projector, which means the image is reflected instead of being aimed directly towards the viewer’s eyes.

Reputed display quality and safety assurance company TUV Rheinland has tested the Hisense 100L5 Laser TV and shown that it produces no peak wavelengths (435nm to 440nm) of blue light.

In addition, the ratio of light in the range from 415nm-455nm compared to 400nm-500nm is 31%, which is much lower than the maximum standard (50%).

These tests have earned Hisense Laser TVs TUV Rheinland certification for Low Blue Light in a Hardware Solution.

