Huawei 5G CPE Pro – Lightning-fast 5G connectivity

Consumer 5G arrived in South Africa in November 2019, when Rain launched its unlimited data package in the country.

Key to Rain’s launch of its 5G network was its partnership with Huawei, including the infrastructure of its network which is built using the company’s 5G equipment.

Huawei is also the supplier of the 5G router that is used by Rain customers to access great 5G speeds – the Huawei 5G CPE Pro.

This router offers powerful performance thanks to its proprietary Balong 5000 chipset, which at launch was the world’s first 5G multimode modem chipset.

It enables the router to support 4G and 5G dual-modes, ensuring customers can switch to 4G connectivity with ease.

Furthermore, it was the first CPE to perform to the industry benchmarks of peak [email protected] download speeds.

This allows customers to access 8K video and VR gaming without fear of their experience being compromised.

Additionally, it includes various other benefits such as higher data rates, increased capacity, and improved efficiency.

Importantly, the router supports dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz connections.

It automatically identifies devices within the immediate area and delivers connectivity over the 5GHz channel, while devices that are further away are connected through the CPE’s 2.4GHz band – which offers better range and penetration.

Get connected easily

Setting up and using your Huawei 5G CPE Pro is a simple process.

It uses Huawei’s HiLink technology to allow users to connect to their network with a single click.

This eliminates the need for a password to get a Wi-Fi connection, making for a user-friendly option.

HiLink also makes it easy to build a mesh network with the router and other HiLink-compatible Huawei access points to provide Wi-Fi coverage across a larger area.

Rain and Huawei – The perfect combination

Rain’s 5G network offers high-speed, affordable connectivity to South Africans.

While it originally launched in Johannesburg and Pretoria, it has since expanded to Cape Town.

Rain also plans to roll out to other metro areas in the next 18 months.

Rain’s 5G comes in two packages:

Unlimited Home 5G Standard – R699pm

Unlimited Home 5G Premium – R999pm

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.