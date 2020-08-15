ADSL cut-off deadline looms – Move to fibre now

Openserve has announced that it will terminate ADSL and copper services in areas which are covered by its fibre network on the 1st of September.

In simple terms, this means that anyone who is still using ADSL in areas with fibre coverage will be cut off at the end of the month.

The decision to switch off ADSL is with the intention of upgrading services to next-generation technologies and reduce infrastructure duplication.

ADSL subscribers in affected areas will be forced to move to fibre. While this is somewhat disruptive, it is a good thing.

Fibre offers far higher download and upload speeds than ADSL, a more reliable connection, and lower latency.

Fibre is therefore very suitable for bandwidth-intensive services like Netflix, YouTube and work-from-home activities like video conferencing.

The biggest benefit, though, is price.

An uncapped fibre service is cheaper than a comparable ADSL or VDSL connection.

